SINGAPORE: Singapore is positioning itself as a global tech powerhouse, but the city-state’s residents seem less eager to dive into the tech industry.

Instead, many are gravitating towards more relaxed, less stressful occupations, such as pet-sitting, chauffeur driving, and sales assistant roles. Surprisingly, pet-sitting has become one of the most sought-after jobs in Singapore.

Ads for pet-sitting positions on the job portal Indeed saw an astounding 260% spike in views from November 2023 to November 2024, according to The Star.

Zookeeper roles have also seen a surge in interest, with views rising by 149% in the same period.

These figures highlight a shift in job preferences, with many workers opting for positions that offer simplicity and flexibility compared to high-stress careers.

Service roles, such as private chauffeurs, bakery sales assistants, and receptionists, are also drawing strong interest.

According to Saumitra Chand, a career expert at Indeed, these roles are appealing because they provide a sense of control and freedom—qualities that high-pressure tech or corporate jobs often lack.

“For many, jobs like pet-sitting or chauffeuring offer something that high-stakes roles don’t — simplicity and flexibility,” Chand explained. While workers seem to prefer these low-stress opportunities, the demand from Singaporean companies is quite different.

Employers are actively seeking sales and marketing managers, as well as artificial intelligence engineers, creating a job market that contrasts sharply with the desires of many job seekers.

“Employers are chasing innovation, while job seekers are drawn to roles that feel more practical and accessible,” said Chand. This divide can be traced to several factors.

Singapore’s demanding work culture, which often glorifies long hours and six-day workweeks, has contributed to high-stress levels among employees, making less demanding roles increasingly attractive.

In addition, the rising cost of living has driven job seekers to seek quick, low-barrier occupations to meet immediate financial needs.

Despite the growing interest in non-tech roles, the Singapore government is pushing initiatives to encourage citizens, especially women, to pursue careers in technology and e-commerce.

However, for many in the city-state, the allure of a job with less pressure and greater freedom—like pet-sitting—is proving to be a more appealing option.