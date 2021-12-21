Home News Featured News Jamus Lim plays 'Sengkang Claus' for Christmas and back-to-school event

Jamus Lim plays ‘Sengkang Claus’ for Christmas and back-to-school event

Photo: FB screengrab/ jamuslim

He's making a list. He's checking it twice. He's gonna' find out who's naughty or nice. Sengkang Claus is coming to town...

By Anna Maria Romero
Singapore — Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim, together with party volunteers, brought joy to some children by playing “Sengkang Claus” and distributing back-to-school packs.

“This weekend, our trusty #TeamSengkang volunteers organized our annual Christmas and back-to-school event, where we gave out book vouchers, cookies, child-sized masks, and other small gifts to school-aged children at our rental block in #Anchorvale. 

In the spirit of the occasion, I put on a hat and bearded mask to play the role of ‘Sengkang Claus’ (hohoho), and helped give out presents to the kids. 

Heartfelt thanks to our hardworking volunteers and all generous donors, including Xenium, as well as others that have chosen to remain anonymous. #SengkangGRC,” he wrote in a Dec 19 Facebook post.

Assoc Prof Lim posted photos of the festive event, including one of some masked WP volunteers.

Commenters expressed appreciation for their efforts, including some who made reference to WP members having had to appear before the Committee of Privileges in wake of the Raeesah Khan scandal.

Others even left positive comments about Prof Lim’s trim physique, saying he was too fit to play a traditional Santa Claus.

Prof Lim’s fellow Sengkang MP, Louis Chua, along with other WP volunteers, carried out similar efforts.

“Christmas is the season of giving, and together with the help of our trusty volunteers, we hope our food distribution event earlier today helped to spread a little festive cheer to our residents!” he wrote in a Dec 19 Facebook post.

/TISG

