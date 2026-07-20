ICA: 500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found hidden under motorcycle seat at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist has been arrested at Tuas Checkpoint after ICA officers discovered more than 500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed in a modified compartment underneath the motorcycle seat on July 7, 2026.

According to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Search & Examination officers directed the vehicle for enhanced checks, leading to the discovery of the cigarettes hidden within the specially modified seat compartment. The rider was arrested in connection with the case, and both the exhibits and the suspect were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Unlike recent high-profile cigarette seizures involving lorries and bowser trucks carrying thousands of cartons, this case involved a single motorcycle, showing that smuggling attempts come in all sizes and through all types of vehicles. The modification of the motorcycle seat to create a hidden compartment points to premeditated planning rather than an opportunistic attempt, suggesting the rider was aware of exactly what they were doing and had prepared accordingly.

Netizens react

The arrest drew a range of responses online, from straightforward praise for ICA to more pointed observations about the broader implications.

Some kept it simple: “Good job, ICA,” one commenter wrote. A Malaysian lorry driver who frequently crosses into Singapore offered their support from a cross-border perspective: “As a Malaysian myself, a lorry driver that frequently going in and out of Singapore, fully support your effort to keep Singapore safe. Keep up the good work. Punish those criminals! The more severe, the better. All the best to ICA and every law enforcement unit of Singapore.”

Others took a more sardonic tone. “Good job! Now [they] can stay in Changi Prison. Thank you for giving jobs to the prison warden,” one user wrote.

One netizen drew a connection between cases like this and the checkpoint delays that frustrate regular Causeway crossers. “There [sic] are reasons why the checkpoints slow and jam, because of this type of people. Blame them, not the authorities doing their job.”

Another raised a practical enforcement question: “How about those with outstanding fines since years ago?”

And one commenter connected the motorcycle concealment method to how contraband enters Singapore. “So now we know how drugs and cigarettes were smuggled in, because they thought ICA couldn’t check thousands of motorcycles coming in.”

Part of a persistent pattern

The Tuas motorcycle seizure adds to a string of duty-unpaid cigarette busts at Singapore’s land checkpoints in recent weeks, following seizures of 3,000 cartons at Tuas on June 26, 3,050 cartons in a modified bowser truck at Woodlands on June 11, and more than 2,400 cartons concealed in a “tube ice” cargo consignment at Woodlands on June 11.

Taken together, the cases paint a picture of persistent and varied smuggling attempts across different vehicle types and concealment methods, and of ICA officers continuing to find them through a combination of profiling, scanning technology, and physical inspection.

Read related: Singaporean man charged after ICA uncovers concealed vape pods at Woodlands Checkpoint