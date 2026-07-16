Singaporean man charged after ICA uncovers concealed vape pods at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old Singaporean man has been charged in court after Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers uncovered vaporisers and 100 concealed vaporiser pods hidden inside a rental car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The case is among the first to involve the enhanced penalties under Singapore’s Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993 (TVCA), which came into effect on May 1, 2026 and introduced tougher punishments for offences involving vaporisers, including those containing etomidate.

Hidden behind the glove compartment

According to an ICA Facebook post published on July 14, the incident took place on June 30, 2026, when officers at Woodlands Checkpoint directed a Singapore-registered rental car for enhanced checks.

During the inspection, ICA Search and Examination officers discovered two vaporisers and 100 vaporiser pods concealed behind the vehicle’s glove compartment.

The 24-year-old Singaporean driver was arrested in connection with the case.

Charged under new vape law

Following the arrest, the case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigations.

HSA subsequently charged the driver in court on July 2, 2026, for the alleged importation of etomidate vaporiser pods under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993.

The updated legislation, which, as mentioned, recently took effect, introduced enhanced penalties targeting the possession, use, import and supply of vaporisers in Singapore, particularly products containing controlled substances such as etomidate.

Continued vigilance at Singapore’s borders

The latest seizure shows the continued efforts by authorities to intercept prohibited items entering Singapore through its land checkpoints.

In its statement, ICA reiterated its commitment to protecting the country’s borders while facilitating legitimate travel and trade. “As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA remains committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure,” they stated.

The case remains under investigation by HSA.

Netizens react

The case also sparked discussion online, with many commenters praising ICA officers while calling for even tougher penalties against those caught smuggling or importing vaporisers.

One commenter wrote, “MHA too easy on evaporiser, should up the penalty to 10 years jail minimum and 5 strokes minimum.” The remark reflects the views of some Singaporeans who believe the current laws should be even harsher to further deter illegal vape-related offences.

Others focused on recognising the efforts of frontline officers involved in the operation. One simply said, “Thank you, ICA officers,” while another added, “Great work by the informers and ICA.”

The comments highlight continued public support for enforcement efforts at Singapore’s checkpoints, particularly as authorities step up action against the illegal importation of vaporisers and etomidate-laced vape pods under the strengthened Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act.

Read also: Foreign national faces possible death penalty after CNB seizes more than 3 kg of cannabis in two-location drug bust