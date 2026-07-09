Foreign national faces possible death penalty after CNB seizes more than 3kg of cannabis in two-location drug bust

SINGAPORE: The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has arrested a 25-year-old male foreign national for suspected drug trafficking after intercepting his car along Kim Keat Road on July 7, uncovering one of the larger cannabis seizures in recent months.

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 3,129 g of cannabis on the floorboard of the rear passenger seat. The man was subsequently escorted to his residential unit at a condominium in the vicinity of Geylang East, where a further search uncovered an additional 200 g of cannabis, 121 g of ‘Ice’, and 55g of ‘Ecstasy’. Cash amounting to S$1,259.90 was also seized.

In total, the operation netted approximately 3,329 g of cannabis, 121 g of ‘Ice’, and 55 g of ‘Ecstasy’. This operation led to a combined drug seizure estimated to be worth more than S$81,000 and capable of feeding the addiction of 546 abusers for a week.

The seizure unfolded across two locations: the car along Kim Keat Road and the suspect’s Geylang East condominium unit, suggesting the operation was coordinated rather than opportunistic, with CNB tracking the suspect before making the intercept. The presence of multiple drug types alongside a significant quantity of cannabis points to an operation that extended beyond a single substance or customer base.

Netizens react

The arrest drew strong reactions online, with many commenters expressing frustration at the persistence of drug trafficking in Singapore despite the severe penalties in place.

Several questioned the logic of attempting to traffic drugs in a country with one of the world’s most unambiguous anti-drug stances. “Are these smugglers lazy, greedy, blind and deaf? Do we need to have every checkpoint and crossing put up a big signage, ‘Drugs equals death sentence’? Be it the smugglers or consumer, death knocks on both sides,” one commenter wrote.

Others expressed disbelief at the volume of drugs involved. “From where they get this much drug? Do they have a machine which creating drugs?” one netizen asked, pointing to the organised supply chains that sustain large-scale trafficking operations.

A more philosophical take came from another commenter who questioned whether enforcement alone could ever resolve the issue. “Drugs [sic] war will never end and as long there’s demand it will still go on,” they wrote, referencing the complex interplay of supply, demand, and detection that makes drug enforcement an ongoing rather than winnable war.

Amid the debate, some kept it simple. “Well done CNB,” one commenter wrote, capturing the appreciation many Singaporeans feel for enforcement actions that keep drugs off the streets.

What the law says, and what’s at stake

The quantity of cannabis seized places this case in particularly serious legal territory. Under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) 1973, drug trafficking is already a grave offence, but if a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 500 g of cannabis, they may face the mandatory death penalty. The 3,329 g seized far exceeds that threshold, nearly seven-fold the stated amount.

Under Section 5 of the MDA, it is an offence to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to do so, or carry out any act preparatory to trafficking, whether on one’s own behalf or on behalf of another person, regardless of whether that other person is in Singapore.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspect are ongoing.

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