‘I’ve done 5 internships and I’m still being offered internships instead’: NUS student frustrated as she struggles to land a full-time job

SINGAPORE: A university student in her final semester vented on Reddit about employers repeatedly offering her internships instead of full-time jobs.

The woman explained that she has been applying for fresh graduate positions, yet PR agencies and small firms or startups keep responding to her entry-level applications with offers of “six-month internships.”

One company, she said, used the excuse that they “want 1-2 years of experience” to justify redirecting her application toward an internship instead.

She called this reasoning “increasingly insulting,” questioning why a firm would praise her CV only to offer an internship interview, unless the goal was to pay her less or test her performance.

If it is the latter, she argued, is that not exactly what a probation period is for? “I’d be more understanding if I’m getting rejection emails, but WHY do they keep trying to pivot me into an internship???” she added.

For context, the woman said she is an NUS student with first-class honours who has completed five internships in the same or related industries, at regional or globally established companies, with strong recommendations from her supervisors. She also delayed her graduation to gain more experience.

“I’m feeling frustrated because if my portfolio can’t even get me consideration for an entry-level JOB instead of internships, then what do they want from us fresh grads???” she wrote.

“Plus these are all small firms and PR agencies, not like Google or TikTok—lol. I want to know what their standards are if 5 internships and FCH are only worth an internship interview consideration…”

‘Just keep on applying and don’t give up’

In the discussion thread, many encouraged the student not to settle for the internship offers and to keep looking for a proper graduate role. There was also plenty of speculation about why companies might be taking this approach in the first place.

One commenter suggested that the uncertainty surrounding the current business climate could have something to do with it. “Times are uncertain. These companies usually can’t forecast what their business will be next year, so they just keep hiring interns.”

Another suspected that cost could be the main factor. “Those companies are probably using “need 1–2 years of experience” as an excuse to get graduate-level work at intern pay lah. I would reject the internship offers and keep applying for proper graduate roles.”

A third commenter offered a different possibility, writing, “I’ve had a conversation with a couple of friends who are also business owners, and they’ve experienced quite a number of fresh grads joining their company only to leave 2 months into probation because they received a better offer from another company or got an offer from the company they actually want.”

“Maybe the internship thingy is just to lock people down for the 6 months at a lower cost and then confirm them as full-time after.”

Beyond debating the reasons behind the offers, several commenters also had practical suggestions for the student as she continues her job hunt.

One advised her to get back in touch with the companies where she had previously completed internships.

One asked her, “Have you contacted your previous internship companies for positions? If you are on good terms with your ex-bosses, ask them out for a coffee (you pay) and check if there is anything they can do for you.”

Another wrote, “Have you tried campus hiring? Not sure what industry you’re interested in/looking to get into, but for the games industry at least, they do a fair bit of campus hiring, which may be good for you.”

A third added, “Just keep on applying and don’t give up! And also leave your LinkedIn on #OpenToWork. After months of applying, I received no shortlist, no interview, nothing, but despite that, recruiters found me on LinkedIn.”/TISG