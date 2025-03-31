‘I have around S$5k to my name’: 32-year-old jobless Singaporean laments being poor in his 30s

SINGAPORE: On Monday (April 7), a Singaporean man took to social media to share that he’s still “poor” despite already being in his thirties.

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, he wrote, “I’m 32 this year, and I have around S$5,000 to my name. I am trying desperately to get a job, and I feel like I am way behind my peers who have had steady jobs for the past eight years or so. I have been applying for jobs almost daily, and there has been no response as of yet.”

Continuing, he said, “It’s also not great living in Singapore, where everything is exceptionally expensive. On top of that, I struggle with depression, and the current situation just doesn’t help. I think I am now at one of the lowest points in my life, and I feel like I can’t get out of it.”

At the end of his post, the man reached out to his fellow locals, asking for any advice on how he could turn things around and improve his situation.

“Just take things one step at a time.”

To lift the man’s spirits, one Reddit user shared his own experience in the comments, saying that he also went through a similar phase, coincidentally at the same age, during the pandemic. At the time, the user said he got retrenched, clinically diagnosed with depression, and his savings were “even much lower” than S$5,000.

Still, despite the challenges, he pushed himself to get back on his feet. Fast-forward to today, he said he now owns a big resale flat and has a stable job. He also left some words of encouragement for the man, writing, “Firstly, please know that you are not alone. Go to the polyclinic for a depression diagnosis—it’s cheap and subsidised there. Get financial counselling.

“Then, when you feel better, slowly get a job or go volunteer to socialise. The government has a lot of schemes for unemployed people, which I actively took up. Just take things one step at a time. You will be better!”

Another Reddit user, meanwhile, urged the man to look on the bright side, saying, “S$5,000 to your name and no debts? Sounds better than having a mountain of debt. The job market is quite tough at the moment; just keep applying, and you’ll land something sooner or later.”

Others pointed out that doing nothing will only lead to more overthinking, so they suggested that the man get involved in any kind of social activity, pick up hobbies, or even take on a part-time job in F&B, retail, or other less popular industries to stay afloat.

A few also advised the man not to compare himself with his peers, with one user stating, “Dude, I hate to break it to you, but run your own race. You gotta stop the toxic comparison mentality and just live your own life. Reassurance and niceties won’t fix anything.”

Concerned about the man’s mental state, another user added, “Seek help for your mental illness. In this time and age, it is common, and people start to recognise it. Do it for your family as well. Don’t get to the worst stage.”

Depression in Singapore

Back in 2016, a study by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) revealed that about 1 in 16 people in Singapore had experienced depression at some point in their lives, highlighting how widespread this issue is.

What happens if you ignore depression?

If depression isn’t treated, it can spiral into more serious issues. Mental health experts warn that people with this condition might turn to things like substance abuse, stay in unhealthy or even abusive relationships, or distance themselves from their friends and family.

It can even get to a point where people may start feeling like there’s no way out, and in some extreme cases, it can lead to suicidal thoughts or actions.

That’s why recognising the signs early is so important. According to Doctor Anywhere, a healthcare service provider in Asia, “feeling sad” almost every day, overthinking, losing interest in things that once brought joy, having trouble sleeping or eating, feeling constantly exhausted, struggling to focus, or feeling like life has no meaning are common symptoms of depression.

If you or someone you care about is experiencing these symptoms, health experts strongly recommend seeking help, whether from a mental health professional, a support group, or a trusted friend or family member.

