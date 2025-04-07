Hayden Wilde is unhappy despite victory at the T100 Triathlon Singapore

Hayden Wilde of New Zealand had his moment at the T100 Triathlon in Singapore, where he claimed victory with a final time of 3:18:11.

However, despite winning the race, Wilde’s emotions were mixed as he encountered challenges during the event that had an impact on his experience, one way or another.

Highlights of the race

The tournament started with swimming, where Vincent Luis, Max Stapley, Menno Koolhaas, and Marten Van Riel all showed their capabilities in the water. Luis was the first athlete to exit the water with a time of 23:43, followed by Stapley at 23:44, Van Riel at 23:47, and Koolhaas at 23:50.

After swimming, the athletes shifted to biking, where Rico Bogen finished first with a time of 1:49:40, followed by Wilde, who just finished two seconds behind at 1:49:42.

From Wilde’s perspective, the controversial part of the race came during the bike segment, where he was visibly frustrated at the start of the climb on the Benjamin Sheares Bridge. A report stated that it had to do with the RaceRanger system, which tracks the distance between riders to prevent drafting–when cyclists stay behind others to reduce wind assistance. Widle was unhappy with how the system was applied, as he was judged to have mistimed his position while adapting to middle-distance triathlon racing.

In the end, the athlete’s mishaps on the bike were overshadowed by his exceptional performance during his run. As he reached the end of lap two, he built a lead of approximately three minutes. He managed to maintain his lead throughout the rest of the run and powered through to claim his title.

In a social media post, T100 Triathlon shared: “🏆 HAYDEN WILDE WINS SINGAPORE T100 🏆”

Netizens expressed their opinions and praised him in comments on the post.

“Masterclass from Hayden Wilde! Great to see him in T100,” one comment read.

Others noted, “Congrats Hayden!! Super awesome result and amazing race to watch 👏👏”

One user also remarked that it was a flawless performance and that’s why they wanted him at the T100.

“What a champ!!!” More congratulatory messages were spotted.

The 2025 T100 Triathlon World Tour

This event will offer an exciting season for the world’s elite triathletes, with nine races scheduled around the world. The World Tour will run from April to December and will test the athletes’ endurance and skills as they compete in high-stakes events.

The triathletes will receive points for their performance after every race, and these will determine their spots in the standings. Furthermore, these points will help in determining the T100 Triathlon World Champion at the end of the tour, giving the deserving athlete recognition in the sport.

Here are the 2025 T100 Triathlon Tour race schedules:

Singapore (April 5 and 6)

San Francisco (May 31 and June 1)

Vancouver (June 13 to 15)

France (June 27 to 29)

London (Aug 9 and 10)

Valencia (Sep 20)

Lake Las Vegas and Dubai (Nov 15 and 16)