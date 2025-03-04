Stefanos Tsitsipas triumphed against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Dubai tennis Championship, marking a significant achievement as he reclaimed his spot in the ATP top 10.

This victory was meaningful for the athlete, who faced a challenging start to his 2025 campaign with a disappointing first-round exit at the Australian Open.

His win in Dubai not only propelled him back into the top ranks but also ended a drought as he claimed his first ATP title in over a year.

In a social media post, the athlete remarked: “They said my game was sinking… so I got myself a boat.”

Tsitsipas’ history in the event

The Greek athlete entered the Dubai final with a challenging history, having previously lost at the same stage twice– first to Roger Federer in 2019 and then to Novak Djokovic in 2020. Adding to the pressure, Tsitsipas was also carrying the burden of an extraordinary 0-11 record in ATP finals. Despite these setbacks, he overcame the odds to claim victory and break his ATP 500 final losing streak.

In a press conference, the athlete shared: “It feels good to walk away with the title here. I’ve had two finals; they weren’t easy to deal with, especially when you come so close to a title.”

He added: “There are a lot of things that go through your mind, so I dealt with those emotions, those feelings, very well today. It makes a whole difference since those other finals in the past and the way I performed in them. I’m extremely proud with the way I fought but also the way I conquered the court and dealt with those decisions at certain points – I had to come up with something good.”

Moreover, Tsitsipas said getting back into the top 10 wasn’t his main goal. However, he called it a “great addition” to his Dubai title win.

He said: “I’ve been in the top 10 before. It’s not that it’s not great being back in the top 10, but I feel the focus right now is more the final redemption of getting back and winning the Dubai tournament, especially when I failed twice.”

“You don’t want to be losing the final for the third time, so that was definitely something that was more a motivation to go out and win today. The top 10 comes with it, so it’s a great addition,” Tsitsipas said.