Free things to do in Johor Bahru: A budget-friendly guide to exploring the city

MALAYSIA: Johor Bahru is usually a gateway to Malaysia or a quick shopping stop for visitors from Singapore. However, it has more to offer than just retail therapy; while its modern malls and theme parks may dominate the tourist scene, the city is also filled with hidden gems that don’t cost a single cent.

According to Travel+Leisure Asia, having a fulfilling day out in Johor Bahru is possible without spending. Whether you’re into history, culture, or outdoor adventures, you can experience what the city has to offer for free.

Catch the sunset at Puteri Harbour

If you’re looking for a serene waterfront experience without a hefty price tag, Puteri Harbour is the perfect spot. This picturesque marina offers sunset views that provide a relaxing atmosphere.

You can see across the Straits of Johor to Singapore on clear days, making it a favourite for photographers and nature lovers. With its surroundings, Puteri Harbour is the ideal place to unwind after a long day.

Admire the Johor Ancient Temple

The Johor Ancient Temple is one of the city’s oldest landmarks. It was built in the 1870s and was commissioned by Tan Hiok Nee. The temple retains many of its original structures, including a century-old bronze bell, incense burners, and wooden tablets.

It has preserved its historical charm despite several restorations over the years, making it one of Johor Bahru’s most prominent architectural and spiritual sites.

Explore Tan Hiok Nee Heritage Street

Tan Hiok Nee Heritage Street is a lively district filled with sights a tourist would love. From pre-war architecture, colourful shophouses, and cultural landmarks, an unforgettable adventure would surely be in store. It is named after one of Johor Bahru’s most influential historical figures and is known for its fusion of Chinese and European design, giving visitors a glimpse into the city’s colonial past.

According to Travel+Leisure Asia, the street is also a hotspot for cultural events and traditional performances throughout the year. Even if you’re not spending on food or shopping, simply walking along the heritage street provides a rich cultural experience.

Hike up Gunung Lambak

For those craving an adventure, Gunung Lambak is a great option. Standing at 510 metres above sea level, this hill has multiple trekking trails leading to a great view of Johor’s landscapes.

The climb to the top takes about two hours. The main paths are free to access, although visitors may have to pay for parking. If you’re planning to go solo, it’s advisable to avoid the ‘jungle path’, as it requires some local knowledge to navigate.

Visit the Bukit Serene Palace

The Bukit Serene Palace, home to the Sultan of Johor, is an architectural marvel that can be admired from the outside; for this site, you would not need an invitation to catch a glimpse of royalty in Johor Bahru.

Completed in 1998, the palace is best known for its 35-metre-high tower and elaborate design. Visitors can stroll around the beautifully landscaped public gardens where royal events and ceremonies are usually hosted.

Discover Gunung Pulai Waterfall

For nature lovers, a visit to Gunung Pulai Waterfall is a must. Situated 45 kilometres from Johor Bahru, this scenic waterfall is a favourite weekend getaway for those looking to escape the city.

While some hiking paths may have an entrance fee, the main tarred road leading to the waterfall is free, making it accessible to all. Visitors can swim in the lower pools, hike to the upper level for better views and simply enjoy the surrounding rainforest.

Exploring Johor Bahru on a budget

Johor Bahru may be known for its shopping and theme parks, but it also offers a lot of free attractions for those on a budget. Whether it’s hiking to waterfalls, discovering heritage sites, or enjoying harbour views, the city proves that some of the best experiences don’t have to cost a single ringgit.

Johor Bahru’s charm comes from its history, nature and culture that you can enjoy for free. A walk through its old streets, a visit to a temple or relaxing at a park can make your trip special. It shows that great travel memories don’t always need a big budget.