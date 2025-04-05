Five K-dramas that shows us slowing down is okay

KOREA: In life, sometimes we just want to relax. It is not about being selfish but it is about relaxing, rejuvenating and recalibration. There are some K-dramas that are similar to real life, with topics such as mental exhaustion, stress and burnout. It is okay to slow down, recharge and restart. Here are five K-dramas that teach us that, as reported by Soompi.

Love Scout

For Han Ji Min’s character, Kang Ji Yun, her work is more than just a job; it’s her entire existence. She’s a true workaholic She is smart, sassy, and successful, and she serves as the CEO of a headhunting company. She does not prioritise self care.

She is a woman who’s built her life and career on her own strength and independence. She’s got strong principles and a firm belief in what’s right, to the point where she feels personally responsible for everything that happens at work.

Constantly stressed and running on a huge amount of coffee, it’s no wonder she struggles with sleep and is generally on edge.However, the arrival of Yu Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk) shakes things up at work. He’s a former HR manager who’s now Ji Yun’s assistant.

Completely different from her, Eun Ho really believes in having a good balance in life. When his young daughter started showing signs of being down, he didn’t hesitate to take a whole year off work just to be there for her and take care of her. He’s a single parent who’s really good at juggling his work and home life. He is a kind person who helps Ji Yun lead a normal life.

If you’re looking for a workplace romance that feels genuinely sweet and uplifting, you should definitely check out ‘Love Scout’.

My Mister

IU portrays Lee Ji An, a young lady who is heavily indebted. She has been unable to find full-time employment, so she is balancing several part-time jobs to make ends meet. She takes care of her ill grandmother. Her situation causes her to drown in depression and misery, which threatens to overwhelm her. She meets Park Dong Hoon (Lee Sung Gyun), an ordinary office worker with a truly kind soul. Despite the challenges he faces, he has this quiet strength and a positive outlook on things

Ji An found a friend in him and he is not just supportive but also becomes her mentor. The empathy and understanding he shows her, along with his wise advice, really give her the emotional support she’s been longing for.

‘My Mister’ is one of those dramas that just stays with you – it’s a really moving and comforting story about the deep friendship that develops between a young woman and a man who truly get each other and help each other become stronger. It’s a soulful show, beautifully told, and the acting by IU and Lee Sung Gyun is just incredible

My Liberation Notes You know that feeling when you just desperately want to break free from the boring routine of everyday life? That urge to shake off that heavy feeling of nothing ever changing and the same old stuff all around you? Stuck living in a small, out-of-the-way town outside Seoul, the Yeom siblings – Ki Jung (Lee El), Mi Jung (Kim Ji Won), and Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki) – feel totally trapped and like their lives have no real purpose. Ki Jung is single and choosy when it comes to finding a partner. She is afraid that once she is past the marriageable age, she might not be able to get married. Mi Jung, on the other hand, really struggles with her self-confidence and doesn’t think very highly of herself. Mi Jung feels like she doesn’t deserve to be loved and is really affected by what other people think of her. She’s always looking for approval. Her brother, Chang Hee, on the other hand, just wants to make enough money to finally get out of his financial mess. Then, this enigmatic guy, Mr. Gu (played by Son Suk Ku), shows up and completely turns their world upside down. He also helps them figure out what it really means to feel free, deep down. It makes you wonder – are we really just defined by what we need, what we want, and what we expect from life? ‘My Liberation Notes’ feels like a beautiful tribute to just living. The way the story is told is almost poetic, and the whole cast does an amazing job bringing it to life

I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice

Mok Hae Won, the character played by Park Min Young, is a cellist. She became burned out and emotionally spent in her pursuit to excel. She then decided to return to her hometown.