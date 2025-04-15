‘Fantastic orator’: Pritam Singh’s speech at Aljunied rally in 2011 shared online again

SINGAPORE: In the run-up to the General Election on May 3, a speech from the Workers’ Party’s Pritam Singh at the Aljunied GRC rally in 2011 has been making waves online. It appears to have impressed viewers all over again, and perhaps even gained Mr Singh some new supporters.

Mr Singh, who is now the party secretary-general and the Leader of the Opposition, was just about to make history as part of the WP team which won at Aljunied that year. It marked the first time an opposition party won a group representation constituency (GRC). The WP went on to win again at Aljunied in 2015 and 2020, and the area is now considered one of the party’s strongholds.

Though Mr Singh was only 34 years old in 2011 and contesting an election for the first time, he spoke with confidence and poise. He requested that no acts of vandalism be committed against the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) campaign materials at Aljunied — a remark which drew cheers from the crowd.

Mr Singh can be seen taking his time with his speech, and when the crowd begins to chant “Workers’ Party!”, he patiently waits for them to stop instead of speaking over the shouts.

“The Workers’ Party has been fighting for Singapore since 1957, and we plan on continuing to do so in the future…. Let us work to keep our politics civil and clean,” he said, underlining that the WP raised national issues “rationally, respectably, and responsibly”.