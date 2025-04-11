Ex-WP MP and PSP member call for universal minimum wage

SINGAPORE: The time has come for a universal minimum wage to be implemented in Singapore, say Leon Perera and Lawrence Pek in a new essay.

Mr Perera is a former Workers’ Party Member of Parliament, while Mr Pek is a member of the Progress Singapore Party and a former secretary-general of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation. He has also announced his intent to contest in the upcoming General Election.

In the essay, published on Thursday (April 17) in the digital magazine Jom, the authors acknowledge the labour challenges Singapore faces, as well as the current global uncertainties of higher tariffs and trade barriers, which could further affect Singaporean workers.

In light of these, the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) introduced 12 years ago is now “outdated, narrow in scope, and exclusionary in nature” and no longer adequate, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The workers for whom the PWM was formulated also have to face the reality of a world where technology may well replace them or, at the very least, disrupt their jobs.

Additionally, not all low-wage workers are covered under the PWM, which also does not “easily lend itself to uplifting the wages of gig workers, who are not formally employed,” the authors added.