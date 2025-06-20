Record-breaking $12.32 million Toto jackpot won by single ticket in Yew Tee

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A single, incredibly fortunate bettor has walked away with more than $12.32 million in Thursday night’s (19 June) Toto draw, setting a new record for the highest first-prize payout in the history of Singapore Pools’ Toto lottery.

The winning numbers drawn on 19 June were 1, 10, 37, 40, 45, 47, with the bonus number 19.

According to Singapore Pools, the jackpot prize — a staggering $12,323,051 — was the result of four consecutive draws where no winner had emerged for the top prize.

Under Toto’s updated rules, if the Group 1 (jackpot) prize is not won for three straight draws, it snowballs and must be paid out in the fourth draw, regardless of whether anyone matches all six winning numbers. This payout mechanism drove the prize pool to historic heights.

- Advertisement -

The winning ticket was placed at Value Supermarket in Yew Tee Point, using the QuickPick System 7 Entry method, where the system generates a set of numbers for the player and increases the odds by selecting seven numbers instead of the usual six.

In addition to the record-breaking jackpot winner, 13 other tickets matched five numbers and the bonus number, each earning a second-prize payout of $108,637.

With queues at Toto outlets expected to lengthen once again following this headline-making win, Singapore Pools continues to urge players to play responsibly.