Photo: SMU
1 min.Read

QS World Rankings 2026: SMU rises, NUS and NTU hold strong, SUTD slides

A. Aman
By A. Aman
SINGAPORE: In the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026, released on Thursday (Jun 19), Singapore’s autonomous universities posted mixed performances on the global stage, with some rising and others slipping in rank.

Singapore Management University (SMU) recorded one of its most notable improvements, climbing to 511th globally—a substantial leap from its previous ranking of 585th—aligning with the university’s aspiration to be a top 50 business school. The London-based QS ranking agency evaluates universities across various indicators, including employer reputation, academic standing, and graduate outcomes.

Singapore’s two academic powerhouses continued to hold their ground among the global elite. The National University of Singapore (NUS) maintained its prestigious eighth place globally, retaining its crown as the top university in Asia. Nanyang Technological University (NTU) also inched upward, ranking 12th, up from 15th last year.

In sharp contrast, the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) experienced a significant decline in the rankings, falling from 440th to 519th, a move that may prompt reflection on its strategic positioning and academic impact.

The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) did not feature in this year’s rankings, consistent with previous years, as these universities have historically not been evaluated by QS.

Now in its 22nd edition, the QS World University Rankings 2026 assesses the top 1,500 universities across 106 countries, serving as a global benchmark for prospective students and employers.

