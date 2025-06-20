Friday, June 20, 2025
Average monthly searches per 1M residents
Photo: BrokerChooser
Singapore ranks 2nd most ‘investing-obsessed’ country globally

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: Singapore has been ranked the second most “investing-obsessed” country in the world, according to forex broker BrokerChooser.

The study examined global search volumes of investment-related terms and found that Singapore had 22,527 such searches per million people each month. Only Australia ranked higher, with 29,359 searches.

BrokerChooser analysed commonly searched phrases, such as “how to trade forex,” “which crypto to buy now,” and “investing for beginners,” to rank each country.

The report also revealed that Singaporeans are especially curious about crypto, which accounted for 8,108 of the monthly searches. Forex-related searches came next at 5,962, followed by general investing questions like “how to invest my money” at 3,322.

Other “investing-obsessed” countries in the top 10 were Kenya (17,288), New Zealand (16,061), Canada (14,566), the UAE (13,904), the UK (12,655), Ireland (11,096), and the US (10,194), with Malaysia (8,589) completing the list.

Adam Nasli from BrokerChooser said that while many people still hesitate to start investing, the growing curiosity worldwide shows that more are ready to move past hesitation and explore what’s possible.

See also  Gen Z and Millennials are confident in spotting scams, yet are the first to jump into new investments

“Some of the biggest barriers tend to be a lack of knowledge and fear of losing money,” he noted, adding that learning about risk management and diversifying portfolios can help starting investors make informed decisions instead of reacting out of fear.

“Once you get past those initial hurdles, smart investing opens up real opportunities to build sustainable wealth. Rather than seeing it as a gamble, think of it as a strategic tool to achieve your financial goals,” he added.

A separate survey from BrokerChooser also revealed that younger adults have become more interested in investing, with about 30% of Gen Z starting to invest while still in university or early adulthood. /TISG

Read also: “Equity”, “ETF”, and “GDP” are the top financial terms Singaporeans don’t understand

