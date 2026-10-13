Ex PAP MP Amrin Amin wishes ex WP MP Faisal Manap well after having given 14 years to public life

Anna Maria Romero | October 13, 2026 3 m read

Photos from Facebook

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In a recent Facebook post, a former MP from the ruling party reached across the aisle, so to speak, to voice support for a former opposition MP who made the news after a shift in his career. “Views may differ, but the heart to serve can be the same,” wrote Amrin Amin in his post about Faisal Manap. Mr Amrin posted a screenshot from Mothership from earlier this month where Mr Faisal had been interviewed about his recent transition to being a property agent with ERA Real Estate Singapore. Mr Faisal, who had represented Aljunied under the Workers’ Party banner from 2011 to 2025, said that he needed to earn a living to feed his family, but he wanted to be in a profession where he could continue to serve people. Prior to entering politics, he worked as a technical officer in the Housing and Development Board and as a counsellor. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

He had been unemployed for 16 months before getting the job with ERA. Mr Amrin, who had been an MP for Sembawang from 2015 to 2020 and had also served as a Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs, wrote, “Mr Faisal Manap gave 14 years to public life. He is now in real estate, supporting his family. I wish him well.”

On Sept 21, Mr Faisal was featured in the Facebook photo of Mohd Nizam Nawawi, an ERA agent. Welcoming the ex-WP MP to ERA, he wrote that Mr Faisal is “A man who requires no introduction. Having been on the ground serving his constituents, and with those valuable experiences, he will bring much assurance that he'll serve with nothing less but sheer honesty.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Like Mr Amrin, Singaporeans commenting on this new phase in Mr Faisal’s life have been congratulating him and wishing him well, sharing their hopes that he’ll find success in his new career.

Commenters on his post commended him for showing support to Mr Faisal. “That's the spirit! Don't condemn a person just because his views differ from yours,” one wrote. “Wonderful that respect goes beyond political beliefs… this should be normalised… at the end of the day, what we all want is a better life for ALL Singaporeans,” added another. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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