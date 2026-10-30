WP’s Jamus Lim resumes meet-ups with residents after hospitalisation, says lungs may take months to recover

Anna Maria Romero | October 30, 2026 2 m read

Facebook screengrab/ Jamus Lim

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Jamus Lim has been back at his duties as a Member of Parliament for Sengkang GRC after having been in hospital earlier this month. The Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) wrote in an Oct 29 social media post that after almost two weeks of being laid up with pneumonia, he has gradually been adding to his regular activities over the past week. However, Assoc Prof Lim added that he still gets short of breath when speaking to residents or lecturing, and that he was told by his physician that it may take one or two months before his lungs are at full capacity.

Nevertheless, “the work goes on (and I along with it),” he wrote. Last weekend, he took part in the distribution of the Hammer, the WP’s newsletter, as well as visited with residents at Compassvale and Buangkok. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “We were able to chat with many residents, and I thank all those who wished for a speedy recovery. Thanks to all who also purchased a copy and help us spread the word on alternative policies and views! And, as always, we’re grateful to the contingent of faithful members who came out on a Saturday night,” he added.

The public first learned that Assoc Prof Lim was unwell on Oct 6. During a speech in Parliament, he struggled through sniffles, causing People’s Action Party MP Diana Pang to come up to him unobtrusively to hand him a tissue. After thanking Ms Pang and wiping his nose, he turned to House Speaker Seah Kian Peng and said, “This is the haze, sir. I apologise.”

During other parts of that sitting, he was seen wearing a mask. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. By the following Monday (Oct 12), the MP informed residents through another social media post that he had been hospitalised due to pneumonia, which meant he would miss his Meet-the-People Session that day, though volunteers would take over for him.

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Commenters on his latest post told him they were glad to see him up and about again, with some advising him not to overtax himself. “Take good care. Do not overexert; health is important,” one wrote. “You have got to be healthy before you can serve your residents. Please listen to your body and don't be too hard on yourself,” another added. /TISG Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Read also: With Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim hospitalised for pneumonia, Sengkang volunteers take charge of MPS for him Please enable JavaScript to view ads.