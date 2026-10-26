After returning from Europe, WP Chief Pritam Singh thanks Singapore's civil servants & public officers who fly the flag 'at home and away from home'

Anna Maria Romero | October 26, 2026 2 m read

Facebook screengrab/ Pritam Singh

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: After he came home from an overseas trip last week, Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh expressed appreciation for Singapore’s civil servants and public officers both at home and overseas. “The work that goes on behind the scenes is truly appreciated,” he wrote in an Oct 25 (Sunday) Facebook post. Mr Singh was part of a parliamentary delegation led by House Speaker Seah Kian Peng that took part in activities in Strasbourg, France; Rome, Italy; and Vatican City from Oct 19 to 23.

In his post, he shared that the delegation met with different legislative and decision-making bodies, having gone to the European Parliament, Council of Europe, Mayor’s Office in Strasbourg, Mayor’s Office in Rome, and the Italian Chamber of Deputies. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. For him, the trip made clear “how each entity and/or some of their members see the world today, its challenges and their society’s response (or preferred response) to it. There isn’t a manual for any country, and whether history repeats itself or rhymes, in this geopolitical environment of churn and transition – building or strengthening bridges, renewing ties, or opening new vistas is important for all states, including Singapore.”

Like in many official overseas trips, the group of MPs had the opportunity to meet with Singaporeans working or studying in Rome, including a priest, Father Simon, who had a previous association with St Anne’s Church in Sengkang and had sent greetings to the four Sengkang MPs. Mr Singh also wrote about having met wth the Singapore Airlines station managers in Frankfurt and Rome, who had formerly been cabin crew members but had since been promoted.

The WP chief noted that this reflects well on Singapore Airlines as an employer, and any other company that rewards good performance with greater opportunities and responsibilities for its workers, without regard for their starting point or their academic qualifications. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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