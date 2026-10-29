Singaporeans welcome friendly PAP-WP encounter but question DPM Gan’s reference to ‘activists’

Anna Maria Romero | October 29, 2026 3 m read

Facebook screengrab/ Left, Gan Kim Yong; Right, Harpreet Singh

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong posted a photo earlier this week that surprised many Singaporeans. On Tuesday (Oct 27), Mr Gan, a Member of Parliament for Punggol under the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), put up a photo of himself together with a team from Singapore’s most important opposition, the Workers’ Party (WP). “Met WP activists at Koufu and they graciously agreed to take a photo with me,” he wrote in the caption to his Instagram and Facebook post. Most recognisable among those present during the encounter was Alexis Dang, who had been part of the WP slate that contested in Punggol GRC in last year’s General Election. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

And while Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh, who had led the WP slate in Punggol, was not in the photo, he posted a clip of another encounter with the Deputy Prime Minister from May of this year, showing the two of them shaking hands. He wrote that it was “always good to cross paths” with DPM Gan and his team and noted that he had missed the earlier photo op at Koufu because Mr Singh had gone to Punggol Container Park to personally bid farewell to some people, as it will be closing for future redevelopment. He wrote, “DPM Gan and I contested on opposite teams in the last GE, but we are never on opposite sides of respect. Here’s a clip of us meeting in May this year that reflects the mutual respect we have.”

Mr Singh also referred to the WP’s strong showing in Punggol last year, where their team of political newcomers won nearly 45% of the vote. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “To those who have not yet voted for us, we will keep working hard to earn your trust, your respect and your vote,” he wrote, adding that he was “Looking forward to many more chance encounters.” What Singaporeans are saying On Mr Gan’s social media pages, many commenters noted that it was good to see members of different political parties together.

“Good example. WP and PAP are not enemies. We are one Singapore and work together for a common goal,” wrote one. "We are all Singaporean,” another agreed. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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