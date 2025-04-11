European Commission President calls Singapore a ‘like-minded partner for the EU’ after call with Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, had a “warm” phone call with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (April 15), which touched on a number of topics, including support for Ukraine and shared endeavours towards climate security and sustainable development.

Ms von der Leyen called Singapore “a like-minded partner” for the European Union and praised the excellent cooperation between Singapore and the EU, according to a statement released by the European Commission after the conversation. She also noted that the partnership is growing, especially given the upcoming signing of the bilateral Digital Trade Agreement.

“President von der Leyen reiterated the importance of predictability, transparency, fairness, and openness in the global trading system – the only way the system can function, thrive, and benefit all,” the statement added.

Ms von der Leyen also said she and PM Wong discussed the possibility of closer ties between the EU and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which she had also brought up in a conversation with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Importantly, she also said that the EU intends to enhance dialogue and cooperation with Singapore concerning security and defence, and encouraged the start of formal talks on Singapore’s association with Horizon Europe, the largest research and innovation programme around the globe.

Ms von der Leyen also posted about her phone call with PM Wong on her X account (formerly Twitter), where it has received positive responses, especially at a time of increasing polarisation, both economic and otherwise, across the globe.

One reaction from a user read, “The EU’s interest in the CPTPP, where Singapore is a member, could lead to future trade negotiations, enhancing regional influence. This aligns with the EU’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, aiming to deepen ties with ASEAN countries.”

“Geopolitical tensions in the Asia-Pacific, especially US-China rivalry, pose risks, as the EU must balance its strategic interests without getting entangled in regional conflicts,” the X user added.

Another agreed, writing, “An EU partnership agreement with the CPTPP would be welcome.”

A commenter addressed the European Commission, calling her “the adult in the room”.

“While others rant about tariffs and hats, you’re out here building real partnerships, stabilising the world one call at a time,” they added.

“Strong UK-Singapore ties $26B+ trade, key in AI, defence, fintech. Deepening CPTPP links tap into $13.5T market. Strategic Indo-Pacific pivot,” another noted.

Europe, along with the rest of the world, has been responding to the sweeping tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump earlier this month that have threatened to disrupt the global economy.

Ms von der Leyen has been on telephone calls with representatives from Norway, Iceland, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as New Zealand and Singapore. Significantly, she also spoke recently to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, which could signal a change in relations between the EU and China

“The world has become a globe also geopolitically, and today our networks of friendship span the globe, as you can see in the debate about tariffs

“Right now, I could have these conversations 24 hours a day. Everyone is asking for more trade with Europe – and it’s not just about economic ties. It is also about establishing common rules, and it is about predictability. Europe is known for its predictability and reliability, which is once again starting to be seen as something very valuable,” she was quoted in the German newspaper Zeit as saying. /TISG