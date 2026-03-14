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A domestic helper deep-fries food at the stove while her employer watches closely in the background, capturing the quiet strain that can build when household expectations are misaligned
Photo: Maid deep-frying food while her employer watches by Nick Karean (AI-Generated for illustration purposes only)
Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Early attention to maid homesickness can prevent costly departures: Employer loses S$7,500 hiring cost after helper leaves Singapore in 4 months

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A Singapore employer expressed her frustration after paying about S$7,500 to bring a domestic helper to Singapore, only for the helper to leave just four months later.

The employer explained that her helper planned to return home once her placement loan was fully repaid and also declined a transfer to another family. Her reason was that she missed her 15-year-old son and felt regret about leaving home.

For the employer, the helper’s decision was hard for her to understand. She felt the working conditions were fair and comfortable. She described providing four meals daily to the helper and was given a phone, constant Wi-Fi access, and a weekly rest day. To make this even easier for the helper, there were no young children to care for. When the family ate out, the helper joined them. On rest days, she visited the market or met friends. From the employer’s perspective, the arrangement seemed reasonable, yet the outcome tells a different story.

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The story drew attention after The Independent Singapore reported it a couple of months ago. What began as one employer’s complaint soon turned into a discussion about homesickness, and the fragile balance inside many households that employ migrant domestic workers.

Some commenters advised the employer to be patient, as the helper might just need a little more time to get used to her life far away from home. Others suggested that the employer contact the employment agency to get a replacement helper. Several noted that agencies often offer replacement options within the first 6 months of employment.

Behind those suggestions sits a system designed to manage risk. According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employers may receive a 50% refund of service fees if a migrant domestic worker’s job ends within the first six months. The refund depends on contract terms and whether the agency provided a full matching service.

However, financial safeguards do not solve the deeper issue. Migration decisions often begin with urgent financial needs. Many helpers leave home to support children, parents, or siblings. The emotional cost of separation becomes evident only after the work begins.

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Daily life in another country can feel long and quiet. Even in households with fair treatment, the distance from family can weigh heavily. Over time, that emotional distance can change how a job feels.

Cases like this surface often in Singapore’s online helper groups. The pattern repeats. Employers feel confused after making financial commitments. Helpers struggle with homesickness after the initial urgency fades. Both sides often believe they have acted reasonably. Yet the arrangement still breaks down.

And sometimes, those quiet daily feelings grow strong enough to end the arrangement long before anyone expected.

Read related: When employer–maid relationship expectations and reality collide: Why some domestic helpers decide Singapore isn’t for them

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