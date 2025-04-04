The Independent Logo
Menu
‘Depression is setting in:’ Employee desperately seeks advice on how to handle a ‘legendarily bad boss’

Photo: Depositphotos/ realinemedia (for illustration purposes only)

Jobs

‘Depression is setting in:’ Employee desperately seeks advice on how to handle a ‘legendarily bad boss’

AuthorYoko Nicole|April 18, 2025
facebook [#176] Created with Sketch. whatsapp

SINGAPORE: An exhausted employee took to social media to ask how he could possibly deal with a “legendarily bad boss”.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum, the employee shared that he had worked at the company for eight years. However, three months ago, he was reassigned under a manager with a notorious reputation.

“[In] the first month, everything was OK because I was an understudy, learning the new job and all, [but] the moment I took over, things took a really bad turn,” he said. “I started getting bombarded with emails from other units and branches, as well as constant hounding from this boss for updates, expecting me to get my work done fast.”

He went on to share that he wasn’t alone in his experience. According to murmurs from other departments, the manager in question has a long-standing reputation for toxicity. Staff who have worked with her in the past have reportedly raised concerns. In his current team alone, one person has resigned, another broke down in tears on their final day, and a third has slipped into what appears to be a deep depression.

Feeling demoralised, burnt out, and emotionally drained, the employee said he had already appealed to higher-ups for a transfer, but no action has been taken.

“I’m actively looking for a new job, tailoring my resume for every job I apply for. My hands are tired, and depression is setting in,” he wrote. “In the meantime, what the heck do I do with this boss? Complaining hasn’t helped.”

“Document everything in black and white to cover yourself.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor responded, “I feel you; I am dealing with a psychopathic boss right now too. Mine’s got a reputation for causing at least five people under her to quit. This is something that she’s proud of. She’s extremely rude and unprofessional as hell, too!”

Another user offered some practical advice, stating, “Make sure you have records of her nonsense in black and white so that you’d be able to seek recourse if they potentially fire you without cause.”

A third agreed with this approach, adding, “If the boss already has a bad reputation, it likely means the higher management/HR doesn’t care or approve of their methods. Not much you can do except to find another job. Meanwhile, just document everything in black and white to cover yourself.”

In other news, a Singaporean man recently took to a popular online forum to express his disappointment over his wife’s financial contributions.

In a post on the r/askSingapore forum, he shared that although his wife earns slightly more than he does, due to her high bonuses, he still ends up covering the bulk of their household expenses.

The man revealed that he is responsible for paying for most things at home, including groceries, utility bills, and the majority of their children’s enrichment classes.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

TAGS
Singaporean workerToxic bossToxic work culture

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Are workplace friendships killing productivity—or the secret to keeping teams together?
Jobs-April 17, 2025
Even with a degree, it’s hard: 25 yo fresh grad calls job hunt ‘painfully depressing’
Jobs-April 17, 2025
Jobseeker willing to take 30% pay cut, but says company still hesitant to hire him
Jobs-April 17, 2025
Jobless S’porean with Master’s in AI asks if the ‘system is failing local talent’, but commenters say their CV is full of red flags
Jobs-April 17, 2025
Singaporean confused why companies ask for so much ‘personal and confidential info’ before job interviews
Jobs|Lifestyle-April 15, 2025
‘Not a team player’: Gen Z worker slammed for not volunteering to do older colleagues’ work
Jobs-April 14, 2025
‘Should I go for it?’ — SG job seeker asks after getting an interview invitation from a company with numerous bad reviews
Jobs-April 13, 2025
‘Are interns being exploited and bullied?’ — Mum expresses concern after her child gets 5.5-day work weeks and $40 MC deduction
Jobs-April 13, 2025
Is it okay to speak in your mother tongue during a work meeting?
Jobs-April 11, 2025
‘Smiling at work’ is harassment, Japanese survey reveals
Jobs-April 11, 2025
Tech salaries climb slowly after turbulent 2024
Jobs-April 10, 2025
‘Even scoring interviews feels like striking a pot of gold,’ 24 yo fresh grad exhausted after 90 days of job hunting
Jobs|Singapore News-April 4, 2025