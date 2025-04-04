‘Depression is setting in:’ Employee desperately seeks advice on how to handle a ‘legendarily bad boss’

SINGAPORE: An exhausted employee took to social media to ask how he could possibly deal with a “legendarily bad boss”.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum, the employee shared that he had worked at the company for eight years. However, three months ago, he was reassigned under a manager with a notorious reputation.

“[In] the first month, everything was OK because I was an understudy, learning the new job and all, [but] the moment I took over, things took a really bad turn,” he said. “I started getting bombarded with emails from other units and branches, as well as constant hounding from this boss for updates, expecting me to get my work done fast.”

He went on to share that he wasn’t alone in his experience. According to murmurs from other departments, the manager in question has a long-standing reputation for toxicity. Staff who have worked with her in the past have reportedly raised concerns. In his current team alone, one person has resigned, another broke down in tears on their final day, and a third has slipped into what appears to be a deep depression.

Feeling demoralised, burnt out, and emotionally drained, the employee said he had already appealed to higher-ups for a transfer, but no action has been taken.

“I’m actively looking for a new job, tailoring my resume for every job I apply for. My hands are tired, and depression is setting in,” he wrote. “In the meantime, what the heck do I do with this boss? Complaining hasn’t helped.”

“Document everything in black and white to cover yourself.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor responded, “I feel you; I am dealing with a psychopathic boss right now too. Mine’s got a reputation for causing at least five people under her to quit. This is something that she’s proud of. She’s extremely rude and unprofessional as hell, too!”

Another user offered some practical advice, stating, “Make sure you have records of her nonsense in black and white so that you’d be able to seek recourse if they potentially fire you without cause.”

A third agreed with this approach, adding, “If the boss already has a bad reputation, it likely means the higher management/HR doesn’t care or approve of their methods. Not much you can do except to find another job. Meanwhile, just document everything in black and white to cover yourself.”

