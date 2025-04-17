ATP player born in 2008 makes history with a win in BMW Munich Open

Diego Dedura-Palomero made history by becoming the first player born in 2008 or later to play in an ATP Tour match.

The 17-year-old German who was born on March 12, 2008, is currently ranked 549th in the world. He secured his spot in the Munich Open main draw as a lucky loser, replacing French player Gael Monfils, who withdrew.

In his debut match, Diego was impressively leading 7-6 (7-2), 3-0 against eighth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada. Unfortunately, Shapovalov had to retire due to injury, which sent Diego into the last 16 of the tournament.

With this, the young athlete said in an interview: “I can’t believe it and can’t put it into words. I’m so happy. I told myself – Just have fun, enjoy the atmosphere. This is crazy. I want to thank my mum, who’s watching at home, and my brother.”

In a social media post, Dedura-Palomero also shared: “Unreal experience at @bmw_open in Munich today. Thanks to everyone for coming out to support!”

Netizens expressed their support in the comments section by saying: “Future champ in action. Let’s go !!!!!”, “Dear Diego, great performance! We are very happy for you and wish you much success in the future!! 💪🏼💥👏🏼(translated)”, and “Diego you played very well in the first set and the 2 games in the second set! Too bad Shapalov had to retire but you still won! Congrats!🔥”

Some netizens also commented on how he celebrated his win, knowing that his opponent had to withdraw. Netizens remarked: “ Please don’t celebrate when your opponent retires”, “I don’t know how to party when your rival retires, unhappy (translated),” and “Celebration was an own goal! 👎🏼”

Tennis runs in the family

Diego Dedura-Palomero’s parents are both tennis coaches.

Diego’s father and full-time coach, Cesar Palomero, was courtside cheering him on during his big debut. His mother, Rita Dedura, wasn’t there in person, but the celebration quickly became a special moment for the whole family.

The athlete told ATPTour.com after his win: “I called [my mum] two times… Just super happy… She was so happy that she saw the match. My brother, I called him too, just out of joy. He was just happy for me. Getting the breakout here on German soil is just perfect.”

He wouldn’t describe his playing style as “chill and relaxed.” Even though he was born and raised in Germany, Diego says his Chilean roots have strongly influenced his game, all thanks to his father and coach who is originally from Chile. That influence has shaped both how he plays and his favourite type of court surface.

He said: “I am a really good fighter. I have the South American genes in my blood… So I think on clay, I just grind it out, just fight for every ball. Then if I win, I just get very emotional at the end.”

The athlete added: “I know [my favourite surface] will be clay. I had my best results there. Of course, I don’t play bad on hard courts too, but I just prefer clay.”

His love for clay courts might come not just from his Chilean background, but also from his tennis idol, Rafael Nadal. The young player looks up to the 14-time Roland Garros champion and even trains sometimes at Nadal’s academy in Mallorca, the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar.