Grab rolls out first EV fleet of seven-seater BYD M6 MPVs for KLIA transport services

SEPANG: Grab Malaysia has launched its first fleet of fully electric seven-seater BYD M6 vehicles for airport transport services at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). The move is part of the company’s long-term strategy to reduce emissions, said Rashid Shukor, Grab Malaysia’s country operations and mobility director.

During the official launch of the Grab EV service on Tuesday (June 24), Mr Shukor noted that by offering travellers a new EV transport option directly from KLIA, Grab hoped to increase public awareness and encourage wider interest in EV use across the country.

According to Malay Mail, Mr Shukor said KLIA was chosen for the launch because it is the country’s key transportation hub. The airport, he noted, is “the perfect platform” to show that EVs are not only viable but also comfortable and future-ready.

The new fully electric multipurpose vehicle (MPV) has a foldable third row, which creates more space for travellers’ luggage. Along with the EV launch, Grab has opened a dedicated EV lounge at the terminal, providing travellers a place to wait for their rides in comfort.

The launch comes after Grab signed a memorandum of understanding with BYD Sime Motors, Yinson Green Technologies, and Power-Up Tech in March.

“The company is proud to contribute to Malaysia’s national agenda of lowering carbon emissions and promoting greener mobility solutions,” Mr Shukor said. /TISG

