Wednesday, June 25, 2025
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Xiaomi SU7 Max
Photo: Xiaomi
Business
1 min.Read

Xiaomi SU7’s fatigue detection feature alerts Chinese man with ‘small eyes’ 20 times to ‘focus on driving’

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

CHINA: A Xiaomi car’s fatigue detection system mistakenly went off 20 times, repeatedly issuing voice alerts to a Chinese man with “small eyes” to “focus on driving”.

According to Must Share News, Mr Li (name transliterated from Chinese) was driving his sister’s Xiaomi SU7 Max in Zhejiang, China, on Wednesday (June 18) when the alerts started. Even though he changed his posture, the system kept telling him to “please focus on driving”.

Mr Li later suspected the system couldn’t detect that his eyes were open in the sunlight, reported the Chinese outlet Sohu. “When I forced my eyes wide open, the alarm stopped. But when I let my eyes return to their normal state, it started again,” he said, adding that because his eyes are small, the system kept assuming he was falling asleep.

He also noted that his sister did not encounter the same issue while driving the same car, but when he does, the alerts go off over 20 times.

See also  MOM survey shows foreign workers satisfied with working conditions in the country

According to Xiaomi’s customer service, the monitoring feature is installed in all SU7 Max vehicles to enhance protection and programmed to flag possible fatigue by detecting behaviours such as closed eyes, yawning, turning the head, or being distracted by a phone.

The company noted that while the feature may be overly sensitive in some cases, users have the option to disable the feature, Dimsum Daily reported.

This is not the first time the Xiaomi SU7 has come under scrutiny. In March, three university students died in a crash involving the SU7 that was travelling in NOA (Navigate on Autopilot) mode on a highway in Anhui province. The car had detected an obstacle and braked but still hit the side of the road at a speed of 97 km/h, according to Car News China.

Guancha.cn also reported that the driver’s mother had warned her not to trust the car’s intelligent driving function blindly, but her daughter brushed it off, saying the car was “safe to use”.

See also  Apple boosts revenues, profits dip in pandemic-hit quarter

The crash led to a sharp drop in Xiaomi Group’s stock price over two trading days.

In March 2024, Xiaomi launched the SU7 in Standard, Pro, and Max variants in Beijing, marking its official entry into the electric vehicle market as a competitor to Tesla’s Model 3. /TISG

Read also: 73% Singapore car buyers are interested in electric cars, but many remain wary of high costs

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singaporean asks why MRT toilets are ‘so filthy’ in one of the richest Asian countries

SINGAPORE: An exasperated local Reddit user lamented the sorry...

Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City top list of cities where residents are unlikely to leave; while Singapore ranks 3rd

SINGAPORE: A study published earlier this month shows Singapore...

Microsoft Power Apps, Grammarly, and ChatGPT are the most used genAI tools in Singapore workplaces

SINGAPORE: Microsoft Power Apps, Grammarly, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are...

Singaporean upset over commuter using phone on bus loudly

SINGAPORE: Exasperated by the loud volume at which a...

Business

Job postings drop for 5th straight month, but engineering jobs are up

SINGAPORE: On the whole, job postings have gone down...

Grab rolls out first EV fleet of seven-seater BYD M6 MPVs for KLIA transport services

SEPANG: Grab Malaysia has launched its first fleet of...

Investors gain access to Thai and HK giants as SGX expands SDR line-up

Singapore: Investors in Singapore now have even more options...

WP MP Louis Chua highlights increasing trend of companies hiring interns instead of fresh graduates

SINGAPORE: In a video he posted on social media...

Singapore Politics

Jobless middle-aged PMET couple talk to Jamus Lim about difficulties of getting hired

SINGAPORE: In the course of carrying out house visits...

Seah Kian Peng nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Seah Kian Peng will be nominated for...

Where’s Michael Thng? Commenters ask after WP announces CEC update

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) announcement of updates to...

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

© The Independent Singapore

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });