About to become a dad, Jason Tan, 24, wanted to work harder to earn more

The brother of delivery rider Jason Tan, 24, who died in a collision involving a second motorcycle and a van in Sembawang on Sunday, is asking for witnesses to the accident to contact him.

Jeremy Tan wrote in his post: “My brother Jason Tan had a fatal accident at Gambas avenue today afternoon 1pm. If anybody has friends who were there have any footage of what happened please let me know. Funeral (wake) will be held on 11th April at 424 woodlands st 41 till 14th April. Wednesday will be the last night”.

On the day of the accident, Jason Tan was on his motorbike trying to complete 13 more orders, so that he could earn an incentive payment from foodpanda.

His wife had urged him not to go to work that day since it was already 9 am when he woke up. But he insisted because they had a child on the way.

A fundraising campaign was started for the widow of delivery rider Jason Tan on Tuesday (April 12), two days after his death.

The fundraising campaign launched by charity platform Ray of Hope has received about S$78,156.87 from about 1,350 donors as of noon on Wednesday. This comes to 39 per cent of the target of S$200,000.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident in Gambas Avenue involving a van and two motorcycles at about 1 pm.

A paramedic with the Singapore Civil Defence Force pronounced Mr Tan dead at the scene. The other motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

The driver of the van, who is 36, was arrested for careless driving causing death and police investigations are ongoing.

