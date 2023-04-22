18 people sent to hospital after two double-decker buses collide at Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: Eighteen individuals were taken to hospital after two double-decker buses collided in Bukit Batok, this week.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) reported that the accident took place at Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 at around 11.55am on Tuesday (18 Apr).

Photos uploaded online by the Singapore Bus Drivers Community Facebook page show the extensive damage to one of the buses. The front of one bus rear-ended the other bus, causing damage to the door and shattering the glass.

According to the SCDF, 12 people were sent to the National University Hospital, and six others were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Two passengers were assessed by paramedics and refused to be taken to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

