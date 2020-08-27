Tin Pei Ling goes on Facebook live after being sworn-in at opening of Parliament

- Advertisement -

Singapore — People’s Action Party MP Tin Pei Ling went on Facebook live after being sworn-in at the opening of the 14th Parliament on Monday (Aug 24).

Ms Tin spoke just before President Halimah Yacob delivered her opening address to the House.

After 14th Parliament Swear-in, while waiting for President’s speech at 8pm ☺️ Tan Wu Meng 陈有明 Posted by Tin Pei Ling 陈佩玲 on Monday, 24 August 2020

Ms Tin won again in MacPherson Single-Member Constituency in the recent elections.

In the Facebook live video, Ms Tin gave a update on what had transpired earlier and said that the President’s address was next. She also introduced the people with her. When her father appeared in the picture, she said with a hearty laugh: “The one video-bombing at the back is my dad.” With her encouragement, he waved to the camera and said “hello”.

She said: “We just did our swearing-in. It’s an exciting time. Clearly, Parliament now is a lot more diverse — a lot more colourful — get the pun?”

Although the live feed had a candid vibe, Ms Tin did not fail to deliver a substantial message. “We really need to beat this pandemic — overcome it — so we can return to normal life soon, but also to emerge stronger,” she said. “More than that, as we look ahead, as our economy transforms — as the whole world transforms, how can Singapore stay relevant? How can we maintain our position in the world? And therefore create more opportunities for Singaporeans — that is what is really important to us.”

Ms Tin added her belief all of that would begin with the country’s new 14th Parliament.

Many commenting on the live feed congratulated the MP for her active engagement of her constituents and Singaporeans on social media.

