SPP’s Jose Raymond: Election battle will be mostly in online space

Singapore — This year’s General Election battle will be fought primarily in the online space, which transcends physical constituency boundaries, according to Singapore People’s Party (SPP) leader Jose Raymond.

Due to the dramatic change brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the elections are looking more different than ever before. With most of the political battle being fought online given the necessary safe distancing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19, the nation’s political parties have rallied to have a strong online battlefront.

On Sunday (June 28), Channel 8, which caters mostly to a Mandarin-speaking audience, aired some of Mr Raymond’s thoughts on the utilisation of social media platforms. Referring to the ability to hold direct communications with people through online platforms as the “magic of social media”, Mr Raymond had highlighted how the online space transcended physical boundaries.

In a Facebook post on Monday (June 29), Mr Raymond shared the video clip that was aired on television, and said: “The battle for the hearts and minds will be fought online and the Internet knows no constituency boundaries.” He noted, however, that only after the elections will Singapore be able to tell if the “online support translates to votes”.

The SPP was previously reported to have strengthened its online presence by launching an online platform where Singaporeans could reach out to Mr Raymond personally and send their queries directly to him.

According to a report by straitstimes.com, the party plans to contest in the Potong Pasir Single-Member Constituency (SMC). Mr Raymond, the party Chairman, will be fielded there.

The SPP also plans to contest in Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency. Its team there will comprise Secretary-General Steve Chia, Vice-Chairman Williiamson Lee, Mr Osman Sulaiman and Mr Melvyn Chiu.

Those commenting on Mr Raymond’s Facebook post wished him and the SPP all the best in the General Election.

