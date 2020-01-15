Man caught taking upskirt videos at the National Library sentenced to 18 weeks jail

- Advertisement -

Singapore—An engineer was sentenced to 18 weeks jail for taking upskirt videos over the past six years.

Pang Chang Wai (38) is an engineer and is married with two children.

He targeted many students wearing school uniforms in his indecent videos.

Since 2013, Pang has been hanging out at the National Library in order to take upskirt videos of women and girls.

On March 4 last year, Pang sat in front of a university student (23) and her boyfriend. The couple were seated at the study area of the National Library.

Pang lowered his phone under the table to take an upskirt video.

However, the boyfriend noticed what Pang was doing and told his girlfriend to take a photo under the table to confirm their suspicion.

The couple reported the incident to the police, as library staff members detained Pang.

After the investigation, police discovered 162 upskirt videos on Pang’s phones, external hard disk, and laptop.

According to a report by Today, Pang admitted to a psychiatrist that he had a fetish for women’s legs.

Pang was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail for 10 counts of insulting a woman’s modesty. He has yet to resign from his work as an engineer./TISG