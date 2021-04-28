Uncategorized Yip Hon Weng starts tours to help elderly in YCK redeem their...

Yip Hon Weng starts tours to help elderly in YCK redeem their SRV vouchers

Tour includes Gardens by the Bay, river cruise and lunch

Photo: Facebook/ Yip Hon Weng 叶汉荣

Denise Teh

Singapore — Yio Chu Kang SMC MP Yip Hon Wen has started a series of tours to help senior citizens redeem their SingapoRediscover vouchers.

They will get to see and “rediscover” Singapore and the tours will be good for local tourism business, said Mr Yip, the People’s Action Party member who was elected to Parliament from the Yio Chu Kang Single-Member Constituency in the 2020 general election.

During my house visits, many seniors shared with me that they have not redeemed their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers…

Posted by Yip Hon Weng 叶汉荣 on Monday, 26 April 2021

About the tours, he wrote on Facebook, “During my house visits, many seniors shared with me that they have not redeemed their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRVs). Given that the redemption deadline is 30 June 2021, I have worked with the YCK grassroots to organise tours in rediscovering Singapore for our #yio residents, while supporting local tourism businesses.”

Friendly guides will help the seniors redeem the vouchers and register for the tours at the YCK Community Centre which has a Changi Recommends counter. The counter is located at Level 2 of YCK CC and is open from 10 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday.

The first tour is set for May 15, led by YCK CC Women’s Executive Committee (WEC). It includes a visit to Gardens by the Bay, followed by a river cruise and sumptuous lunch for all participants. Buses will pick up the tour participants from the  YCK CC and bring them back.

Seats are limited for each selected tour and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I heard many have already signed up. If there is strong demand, we will consider organising more of such tours to benefit our residents.” Mr Yip shared on Monday (Apr 26).

The SRV vouchers are due to expire on June 30, and many Singaporeans are yet to redeem them. With no confirmed extension of the deadline, the Government is urging Singaporeans to quickly redeem their vouchers.

