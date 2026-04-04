WP disciplinary panel completes probe into Pritam Singh after High Court ruling

SINGAPORE: On Saturday morning (April 4), the Workers’ Party issued a statement saying that the Disciplinary Panel concerning Secretary-General Pritam Singh has completed its investigations that followed the High Court judgment on December 4, 2025.

The panel will be presenting its finalised report and recommendations to the party’s highest decision-making body, the Central Executive Committee, this month. Following this, the Notice of the Special Cadre Members’ Conference will be issued within two weeks.

Mr Singh’s troubles

On February 17, 2025, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan said that he found Mr Singh guilty of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee. The judge imposed the maximum fine of S$7,000 for each charge. Mr Singh said afterwards that he would appeal the verdict.

On Dec 4, however, Justice Steven Chong deemed the decision of Judge Tan to be sound and supported by the evidence, though he disagreed with a number of aspects of the judge’s assessment.

The suit Mr Singh is involved in is connected to the former WP MP Raeesah Khan, who stepped down from her position in 2021 after it was revealed that she had lied in Parliament. The scandal around Ms Khan’s resignation has unfortunately proven to have a long reach.

After the verdict was read, the WP chief paid the fine in full. When he spoke to the media at the time, he admitted to being “disappointed” with the outcome, but said he accepted the decision of the High Court, adding that it had taken him “too long” to respond to Ms Khan’s lie.

On Dec 17, House Leader Indranee Rajah issued a statement saying that the convictions of Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh would be debated in Parliament in January. On the same day, the WP also said that it would provide further updates on its internal processes regarding Mr Singh in the wake of the High Court judgment in due course.

On January 2, 2026, the party said it would first complete an internal disciplinary process before convening a Special Cadre Members’ Conference (CMC), adding that it had met that day to deliberate on issues arising from the High Court judgment, as well as a request by members to hold a Special CMC. The CEC directed that a disciplinary panel be formed to assess whether party leader Pritam Singh had contravened the party’s constitution.

A vote was taken in Parliament on January 14, 2026, to determine his suitability as Leader of the Opposition. All the MPs, with the exception of the 11 from the WP, voted to endorse the motion. Mr Singh was removed from the position by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong the following day. While PM Wong told the WP that it could choose another elected MP to serve as Leader of the Opposition, they declined to do so.

Later that month, it was reported that Sengkang MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, together with former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, would sit on the disciplinary panel to review Mr Singh’s case.

On March 12, the Law Society of Singapore initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Singh.

What Singaporeans are saying

After the WP issued its update concerning the disciplinary panel, netizens were divided on the issue. As can be expected, supporters of the WP and its leader continued to express their confidence, saying the fallout from the Raeesah Khan scandal had dragged on long enough.

Others said that it was high time to get attention away from the matter, given the current global fuel crisis, and its effects on Singapore’s already high living costs.

Some said, however, that they were curious to see if the WP would press for accountability, given the Dec 4 judgment from the High Court. /TISG

Read also: Raeesah Khan fallout deepens as Law Society initiates disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh