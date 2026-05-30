4 months’ jail for woman who hit motorcyclist, left scene and went shopping in Johor Bahru

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old Singaporean woman who hit a motorcycle in 2024 has been given a four-month jail sentence and has her driving license suspended for five years.

The woman had hit the biker after she had run a red light while driving on Sims Avenue, which resulted in multiple injuries to the biker, who ended up taking at least three months of medical leave after the mishap.

What makes the incident unusual, however, is that after the accident, she proceeded to Johor Bahru to do some shopping, and only surrendered herself to the Singapore Police Force a few days afterwards, according to a report in Shin Min Daily News.

Huang Suhua (transliteration) faced a total of four charges under the Road Traffic Act, which included dangerous driving causing hurt, failing to surrender to the police within 24 hours after an accident, failing to remain at the scene of the accident, and moving the vehicle without legal authorisation.

She pleaded guilty to three of the charges, and the additional charge was considered for her sentencing.

The mishap

The incident occurred on November 19, 2024, shortly before 8:30 am. As Huang was driving along Sims Road on her BMW, she sped up in an attempt to beat a red light. She ended up hitting the motorcyclist, who sustained serious injuries due to the mishap.

Instead of stopping and helping the motorcycle driver, however, Huang drove away from the scene.

Later, she asked someone she knew to drive her to the scene where the accident occurred, only to find that the motorcyclist had already been brought to the hospital.

She then went about with the rest of her day, which included a shopping trip to Johor Bahru and helping her daughter open her music school.

A few days later, however, she turned herself in, going to a police station to do so.

Sentencing

Huang’s lawyer said that she was regretful of her actions and did not blame anyone else. Her circumstances as a single mother who is supporting a son at school, as well as an 80-year-old mother in poor health, were also mentioned in court, as well as the fact that she has since lost her job after the accident, and is now suffering financial difficulties.

While she sought leniency from the judge, Huang was told that she needed to understand that she was responsible for everything that had transpired. /TISG

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