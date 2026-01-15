Singapore Parliament brands opposition chief “unfit,” pushing Pritam Singh’s future into Prime Minister’s hands

SINGAPORE: Singapore politics took a sharp turn on Wednesday, as Parliament openly questioned whether Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh should still be the country’s Leader of the Opposition. The move followed his recent conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee — a case that has shadowed him for years and now threatens to define his legacy.

After a tense three-hour debate, lawmakers voted to endorse a motion declaring Singh “unsuitable” for the role. Eleven MPs from the Workers’ Party, including Singh himself, voted against it. The motion does not remove him from office or impose punishment, but its message was unmistakable: Parliament has lost confidence in his conduct. The ultimate decision on his future now lies with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah stressed that the vote was not meant to discipline Singh, but to pass judgment on his actions. “The House is not being asked to impose any penalties or sanctions,” she told Parliament. “What is being asked is for this House to express a view of his conduct.”

Singh, speaking in his own defence, struck a deeply personal tone — defiant, but accepting of the outcome. “My conscience remains clear as it will forever,” he said. “The law has run its course, and I accept and respect that.”

The case traces back to a parliamentary inquiry into a former Workers’ Party MP who had falsely claimed to be a victim of sexual assault during a speech in Parliament. Singh was later convicted of lying under oath during that investigation. Although he was fined, the penalty fell short of the threshold that would have barred him from Parliament, allowing him to keep his seat.

Inside the Workers’ Party, the reckoning is far from over. Party chair Sylvia Lim told Parliament that the WP is now reviewing whether Singh’s actions breached its constitution. “We have our processes, and the processes will take their course,” she said, declining to say how long that might take.

The moment is especially significant given Singh’s political rise. He became Leader of the Opposition in 2020 after the Workers’ Party delivered a historic breakthrough, winning 10 seats. Even after his conviction, voters stood by him: in the 2025 general election, he retained his seat with nearly 60 per cent of the vote — a clear signal that many Singaporeans still trust him.

The parliamentary motion also flagged possible consequences for two other senior WP figures — Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap — who, along with Singh, were found to have lied under oath in 2021. Both Lim and Manap were named in the court’s findings, but only Singh was charged.

Indranee urged Parliament to keep those matters separate. “That is something that should be dealt with separately,” she said as the debate drew to a close. “We will not take too long.”

For now, Pritam Singh remains Leader of the Opposition — but his position is precarious. With Parliament having spoken and the Prime Minister holding the final say, Singapore is watching closely to see whether this moment marks a personal setback, a political turning point, or a reshaping of the opposition’s future.