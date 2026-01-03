// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, January 3, 2026
Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

Kumaran Pillai
By Kumaran Pillai

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first complete an internal disciplinary process before convening a Special Cadre Members’ Conference (CMC), following a High Court judgment issued on 4 December 2025.

In a media statement released on Friday, the party said its Central Executive Committee (CEC) met on 2 January to deliberate on issues arising from the judgment, as well as a request by members to hold a Special CMC. The CEC has since directed that a disciplinary panel be formed to assess whether party leader Pritam Singh had contravened the party’s constitution.

Emphasis on Due Process

According to the statement, the CEC concluded that it would be “appropriate” to call the Special CMC only after the disciplinary panel has completed its work, citing the need to ensure due process.

To avoid prolonged uncertainty, the party has set a clear timeline for the proceedings. The disciplinary process is to be completed within three months, and the notice for the Special CMC will be issued within two weeks after the panel concludes its review.

See also  An entrepreneur is born... not in Singapore

The announcement signals an effort by the Workers’ Party leadership to balance internal accountability with procedural fairness, at a time when the party is under close public scrutiny.

Internal Governance in Focus

While the party did not provide details on the scope of the disciplinary inquiry or the composition of the panel, the decision to sequence the disciplinary process ahead of a Special CMC suggests a desire to avoid prejudging the matter through a broader political forum.

The move also reflects the Workers’ Party’s emphasis on internal governance structures, particularly when handling sensitive leadership and constitutional issues.

More details are expected once the disciplinary panel has completed its work and the timeline for the Special Cadre Members’ Conference is confirmed.

