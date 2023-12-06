SINGAPORE: The creator of a forum for domestic helpers and employers alike took to social media to share her own process of finding a suitable maid. In a post to the Facebook group, she wrote that she created the forum to look for a suitable helper for her family. She said it was also for helpers who wanted to work in Singapore and for other employers to look for a maid.

She added: “I interviewed 22 helpers to find the right one / matching for my family. I know and feel some are good, some are demanding [in my opinion]. I’m not judge (sic) who’s good or bad. Everyone have your own though and respect for themselves”. She said each family had its own requirements for a helper. The woman wrote: “I’m not (sic) guarantee you will find the right one / matching for your family / you requirements or not. I’m not agency [ I never force you to hiring or accepted (sic) it. It’s not my responsibility and this forum.]”

Earlier this year, an employer of a helper who wanted to leave after 2 weeks took to social media asking if it was a good idea to bring in a fresh helper to go through tasks with the one on her way out. In an anonymous post to a Facebook help group for employers and helpers, the woman wrote that her new maid would join her in about a week.

Her current helper, who had only been with the family for about two weeks, “doesn’t want to work anymore as now she wants to go back to her own country. She couldn’t even give me a proper reason that she wants to leave”, the woman added. She said that after her maid told her she wanted to leave, the latter became lazier and started complaining about her workload.

This came as a surprise to the woman because she interviewed her helper 3 times before hiring her. “She was ok and very very willing to join during interview. So we took her”, the employer added.

