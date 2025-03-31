Maid says her employer is overworking her and refusing to let her transfer to another household

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media on Sunday (March 30) to share that her employer is overworking her and refusing to let her transfer to another household.

Posting anonymously in the ‘MDW in Singapore’ Facebook group, she vented her frustration, saying she was “so fed up with her life” because of the exhausting hours she worked every single day.

“There are four members [in the family]; both parents are working, but the husband is working from home, and they have twins around 15 months now. So, early in the morning, at 5:30 a.m., I’ll wake up and start my work, which is taking care of the twins and doing house chores, and I will finish my work almost midnight most of the time. I don’t even have time for myself,” she explained.

She also mentioned that she had mustered the courage to ask her employers for a transfer three times, but each time, they turned her down without any consideration for her well-being.

“They don’t want [to let me transfer] and told me that without seeking another employer, they will straight away send me back,” she shared.

“I clearly know that they don’t want to waste money. I keep telling myself it will be alright, but how I live, it’s so tiring,” she lamented.

“Don’t stress yourself…”

Netizens who came across her post offered a mix of advice, with many urging her to prioritise her well-being and consider leaving her employers if the situation became unbearable.

One said, “If you really can’t cope, sis, you better go home and see your family first, then reapply again.”

Another wrote, “If you’re not happy working with them, then change employer, go to your agency, don’t stress yourself.”

However, others believed that before making a drastic decision, she should try communicating with her employers to see if adjustments could be made to her workload and responsibilities.

One commented, “Just talk to them [and say that] housework, child minding, and cooking are not easy. Tell them that if you do childcare, they shouldn’t expect you to do all the work in one day.”

Another echoed this sentiment, writing, “Instead of you asking for a change of employer, my advice is to ask your employer how to improve and revamp the job arrangements in order to have more harmony at work.

They save money from changing another helper, and you save yourself from transferring to another employment that NO ONE, even the agency, can guarantee if the next employment will be a better one. Both you and the employer need to sit down and discuss this. My prayers for you to resolve the matter amicably will always be with you.”

Overwork is among the top reasons why domestic helpers seek assistance

Even though migrant domestic workers (MDWs) work hard and play a big role in many households, a lot of them still deal with tough working conditions in Singapore. Reports from the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) and the Hong Kong-based anti-trafficking group Liberty Shared show that many domestic helpers reach out for help because of overwork, verbal abuse, and salary problems.

The report also found that between April 2017 and March 2018, HOME received a total of 2,832 complaints from MDWs. Out of these, 483 were specifically about being overworked, showing that long hours and heavy workloads are a common struggle.

Where can domestic helpers seek help?

Various support channels are available for those in need of help. MDWs can approach their employment agency, contact the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) at 1800-339-5505, or reach out to non-governmental organizations such as the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) at 1800-2255-233.

