Will Cathay Cineplexes soon bid its final farewell amid millions in debt?

SINGAPORE: Cathay Cineplexes may soon bid its final farewell, with owner and operator mm2 Asia announcing it is evaluating “all available options”—including winding up the cinema business—to address the millions of dollars in financial challenges it is facing.

In a bourse filing on Thursday (July 17), mm2 Asia said, “The Group has been committed towards the continued operation of its cinema business in Singapore. However, such commitment requires the support from its landlords, which has not been meaningful despite the difficult operating environment for cinemas and the wider retail industry over the past years caused by, amongst other things, the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that in the last three years, Cathay Cineplexes has closed six outlets across Singapore, including its West Mall outlet in February. Only four are still operating today.

Before announcing its West Mall outlet closure, mm2 Asia received letters of demand from landlords of its Century Square and Causeway Point outlets, seeking S$2.7 million in unpaid rent and other costs . That figure has since risen to over S$3 million.

More demands have come in this month. The landlord of its former Jem outlet is seeking around S$3.4 million in rental arrears, while Linkwasha Holdings is demanding repayment of S$7.56 million from a S$30 million loan Linkwasha provided in 2017, which helped fund mm2 Asia’s acquisition of Cathay Cineplexes from Cathay Organisation. The company said that while it has repaid its loan over the years, the outstanding amount is now due by July 28.

In a separate bourse filing on Wednesday (July 16), the company also proposed to extend the maturity date of a S$54 million bond deal originally due December 29, 2025, to December 30, 2031.

mm2 Asia said it is reviewing all options in light of its recent receipt of various statutory demands and outlined three possible paths forward:

To continue negotiations with Cathay Cineplexes’ landlords with the aim of restructuring existing obligations consensually

To pursue a scheme of arrangement under a court-supervised process to restructure the cinemas’ debts while keeping operations running

Or to pursue the winding up of Cathay Cineplexes

In February, Cathay Cineplexes launched its “Save Our Screens” campaign in a bid to keep its cinemas running. However, the move drew flak from cinema-goers who faced issues using their vouchers.

mm2 Asia said it would make further announcements should there be any material developments regarding legal demands or lease-related matters.

“Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the company and to refrain from taking any action in relation to their shares which may be prejudicial to their interests,” it added. /TISG