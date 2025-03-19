SINGAPORE: Cathay Cineplexes apologised after its Save Our Screens (SOS) campaign faced criticism from cinema supporters who had trouble using their vouchers. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 18) evening, Cathay said the issues were “due to the guidelines made by film distributors”.

“We’re sorry to hear that some of you have had trouble using your Save Our Screens vouchers for certain movies. Please note that this is due to the guidelines made by film distributors. BUT, you can still get free popcorn and a drink when you purchase the tickets! Just show your voucher at the counter… Thanks for understanding!” the post read.

Those wanting a refund were advised to approach cinema staff for assistance.

Many customers who bought vouchers to help Cathay save its screens expressed their disappointment online. One commenter said Cathay should have liaised with the distributors beforehand. She added, “These customers who purchased them did this in a bid to help, but now you’re leaving them with a bitter taste. As more refunds are demanded, you’re pretty much back to square one.”

Another commenter suggested that Cathay highlight each movie’s eligibility to prevent confusion. Others called for a weekly list on the Cathay website showing which movies were excluded from voucher use and any exclusion periods.

Some complained about the lack of movie options, while others pointed out that outlets like Century Square had very few choices. One disappointed commenter noted that popular movies such as Nosferatu were not available, adding that she “seriously wants a refund”.

On Facebook page Complaint Singapore, another user criticised Cathay for saying all movies were available before purchase but offering only older, unpopular films after people bought the vouchers. He added, “Shame on you. Wish you close down fast fast. That’s not how you do business.”

One customer who had asked about voucher restrictions when the campaign launched shared that Cathay had replied to their Facebook comment, stating that SOS vouchers could be used for all 2D movies from Monday to Sunday, including the eve of public holidays and public holidays, as indicated on its website. However, despite this assurance, the voucher issue arose.

He said, “History has repeated itself, this time with a different operator. I’m glad I stopped myself and my friends from buying, as I feared the same issue would arise with the Cathay SOS vouchers. Never trust these ‘too good to be true’ movie voucher promotions.”

Last year, cinemagoers were upset when their Golden Village Annual Pass, which allowed them to watch 16 movies at 50% off “from any GV location, all days of the week”, appeared unusable for certain films, as reported by Stomp.

Cathay launched the SOS campaign in mid-February after closing four outlets to stay afloat. It offered a S$100 voucher set with 10 movie tickets and 10 popcorn and bottled water combos, originally worth S$233. But even with this effort, Cathay closed its West Mall outlet in Bukit Batok on Feb 20 due to ongoing financial challenges.

This came after reports in early February that Cathay faced legal action over unpaid rent and costs, with landlords demanding about S$2.7 million.

While Cathay has apologised for the voucher issue, some netizens remain eager to ask for refunds, while others questioned if this was the cinema’s way of “cheating money out of movie lovers” — a reaction that completely undermines the campaign’s goal of winning back cinemagoers’ support.

For more information about the SOS vouchers, visit here. /TISG