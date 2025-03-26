Photo: Freepik/kjpargeter
‘We will fight to the end’: Trump’s 50% tariff threat sparks fierce response from China, which calls it ‘a mistake on top of a mistake’
INTERNATIONAL: Tensions between the United States and China escalated further this week as US President Donald Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods—unless Beijing reverses its recent retaliatory move. Beijing responded with a strong warning, vowing to “fight to the end” if Washington follows through.
The threat came just days after China imposed a 34% tariff on US imports, matching the rate previously announced by Washington.
The Star reported that on Monday, the US President wrote on social media TruthSocial that China had issued retaliatory tariffs of 34%, on top of what he described as “already record-setting tariffs, non-monetary barriers, illegal subsidisation of companies, and long-term currency manipulation”, He said this move came despite his earlier warning that any country retaliating against the US by issuing additional tariffs—beyond what he called their long-term abuse of the nation—would be immediately met with new and substantially higher tariffs.
He added, “If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th.” He also said that all talks with China about their requested meetings would be terminated, while talks with other countries that requested meetings would take place immediately.
In response to Mr Trump’s 50% tariff threat, China’s Ministry of Commerce issued a firm response on Tuesday, The Edge Singapore reported. The ministry called the US move “a mistake on top of a mistake” and claimed it once again exposed the US’ blackmailing nature. The ministry said if the US continued down this path, “China will fight to the end”.
Last week, Mr Trump announced sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs ranging from 10% to 50% on more than 180 countries. China was hit with a 34% tariff, and Beijing responded with an identical rate on US imports. Al Jazeera reported that on Friday, China’s Ministry of Finance said the additional tariffs would be imposed from April 10. The ministry also announced stiff export controls on key minerals and businesses.
The Chinese embassy in Washington weighed in against the threats and pressures from the US, saying this is “not the right way to engage”. Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said the US was using “reciprocity” as an excuse to push its “selfish” agenda, putting its interests above other countries’ legitimate interests and ignoring international rules. He added that China would firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests but did not say what steps it would take. /TISG