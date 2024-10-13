SINGAPORE: Boost your savings this month with higher fixed deposit interest rates.

Here are some banks offering competitive rates in October 2024, according to MoneySmart.

Oct 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

Maybank Interest Rate: 3.45% p.a.(branch placement) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

DBS Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. (via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$100,000

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months or 7 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

RHB Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(internet banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

Standard Chartered Interest Rate: 2.60 – 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$25,000



Oct 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 month Minimum Amount: S$10,000

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

RHB Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Citibank Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000



6-Month commitment period:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Maybank Interest Rate: 3.45% p.a.(branch placement) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

RHB Interest Rate: 2.60 – 2.65% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(internet banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000



12-Month commitment period:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.55 – 2.60% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Maybank Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a.(branch placement) Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

RHB Interest Rate: 2.50 – 2.55% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.(internet banking) Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000



Oct 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

DBS Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months or 7 months Minimum Amount: S$5,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

UOB Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000



Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

DBS Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

Maybank Interest Rate: 3.45% p.a.(branch placement) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$100,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

RHB Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Standard Chartered Interest Rate: 2.60 – 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$25,000

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(internet banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months or 7 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000



Deposits $50,000 and above:

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Citibank Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$100,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

RHB Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

DBS Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months or 7 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000



Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

