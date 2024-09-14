Personal Finance

Earn up to 3.30% interest this Sept! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Sept 2024

ByMary Alavanza

September 15, 2024
Happy young asian woman throwing money in the air.

SINGAPORE: Grow your savings this September by earning up to 3.30% interest with these top fixed deposit rates. MoneySmart says these banks offer some of the month’s best deals.

Sept 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.(online placement)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a. (via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 4 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a. (via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months or 7 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Sept 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.30% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 month
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.55% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
6-Month commitment period:

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 2.85% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.85% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

12-Month commitment period:

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.65 – 2.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.65 – 2.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.(online placement)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
Sept 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months or 7 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$5,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • UOB
    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.(online placement)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 4 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
Deposits $50,000 and above:

  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.55% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 4 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.95 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months or 7 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Read also: Gain up to 3.60% interest! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Aug 2024  /TISG

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

