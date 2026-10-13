TikToker asks if 'male-hating' is getting normalised in Singapore

Anna Maria Romero | October 13, 2026 2 m read

TikTok screengrab/ SG Proverbs

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A local TikToker asked in a recent video if “male-hating” is becoming more and more normal in Singapore, as he has noticed more and more such content. The content creator known for the @sgproverbs account said that it comes mostly from Singaporean women who talk about how much they disapprove of men in modern society. “Let’s be real for a while. Such content actually picks up because there are very disgusting men who do extremely insensitive and disgusting things, who are creeps and have, like, zero self-awareness of how to talk to a woman,” he acknowledged, admitting that this is a problem that men should be aware of.

However, for him, it becomes problematic when it’s used to “put men down… put men in their place.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. He argued that by doing so, the content creators are using the same methods as toxic men do. Toxic males perceive themselves to be superior to women and manipulate and abuse others, the TikToker said, adding that the women “who promote their content are in a lot of ways actually just promoting the same kind of toxicity.”

More damningly, he said that he finds that this type of content is from “women who couldn’t deal with the fact a male just walked away from them.” He clarified, however, that he doesn't want to take away from any heartbreak or trauma a person may have experienced in a relationship, but “passive-aggressive content” that says “men are rotten to their very core” says a lot about the content creator.

“I’m actually very doubtful that these kinds of girls who promote that content are the same kind of girls who will walk the talk and exhibit the kind of correct behaviour that they want to promote,” he added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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In the caption to his video, he endeavoured to explain further, saying that it becomes problematic when the “man-hating content” some women produce attempts to take the moral high ground, but is actually intended to bully. This leaves him with a “very toxic aftertaste,” he wrote, adding that simply processing one’s relationship disappointments without self-reflection is unhealthy, as they end up being rants that target all men. “Very often, the wrong kind of person receives the wrong kind of attention,” the TikToker wrote. /TISG Read also: Amid more molest & assault cases, Singaporean TikToker tells men, 'Don't enable weird behaviour'