Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 21

Plumbers leave woman’s washing machine worse after ‘repair,’ block her number after she tries to call them back

A woman took to social media to air her grievance over two plumbers whom she claimed “scammed” her and her husband. Not only did they leave her washing machine pipe leaking worse than ever, but they also could no longer be contacted after blocking her number, she wrote in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Nov 20). Read more here…

Praise for honest Singaporean woman who finds laptop in bus and gives it to lost and found

“Faith in humanity restored,” said netizens after a woman found a laptop in a bus and handed it over to the lost and found for the rightful owner to claim.

The passenger posted details on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Nov 18, noting she found a laptop on bus service 97.

Read more here…

Staff tells customer ‘bulgogi pizza photo is just a photo and doesn’t reflect actual product’ but customer says ‘difference between the two was too much’

Customers are usually aware that restaurant menu photos are edited to be as appealing as possible and will sometimes look different from what is served. However, for one customer, the difference between expectation and reality was too stark, and he shared photos of it to prove it. “The difference between the menu and the actual pizza is so different,” said a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Sunday (Nov 20). The customer ordered Beef bulgogi pizza at Common Grill by Collin’s @ 217 Bedok at 217 Bedok North Street 1. The pizza cost S$16.90 but what the customer received was nothing like the menu photo. Read more here…

Shopper warns others after finding maggots in newly-bought package of eggs

A shopper posted on social media several photos of maggots in a container of eggs she bought, saying she was doing so in the hopes of “Raising awareness to all people buying eggs from supermarket.”

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Sunday (Nov 20), Ms Leona Ysh showed that the best-before date on the carton reads Nov 25. “Look at the amount of maggot/worms that contaminated the whole tray!” Ms Ysh wrote.

Read more here…

My brother keeps asking me for loans to buy branded bags, watches, and frequent holidays; mum feels I should help him

A netizen who felt that his brother was overstepping and repeatedly asking him for loans took to social media asking netizens what he should do. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote: “Sibling asking for loan and his lifestyle choices are more expensive than mine”. He said that his brother would occasionally ask him for loans, and the amounts would range from a few hundred to a few thousand. He added that while his brother would sometimes return the money to him, overall there would still be a debt incurred.

Read more here…

