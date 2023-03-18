Stories you might’ve missed, March 18

Tay Ying talks about her supernatural encounter while filming new drama series, Silent Walls

SINGAPORE: Tay Ying spoke about her supernatural experiences while filming the new drama series, Silent Walls. She shared that while she was driving towards the set – an old house on Seah Im Road, the actress saw something or someone in the window of an abandoned house. Tay Ying said to local media, 8days: “I was still in the car when I caught sight of it in one of the windows of the bigger house. I thought I was mistaken so I looked three times — a white figure with long hair, it was just standing there with its hair floating.” Read more here…

Married woman with a 3yo daughter wants to know if she should leave her violent husband for another married man who has his own daughter

SINGAPORE: A married woman who had a three-year-old daughter took to social media asking if she should leave her abusive husband for another married man she had fallen for.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she had fallen in love with a married man who had his own 10-year-old daughter. She added that the man was still living with his wife but they had stayed in separate rooms for over 10 years. “They don’t even talk now, basically 0 interaction. The reason they are still holding on is their child. We are in r/s for almost 1year now, while I’m planning on divorce with my partner. For him, he said he will stay on until the child finish PSLE in 2yrs to minimise the impact on her”, the woman wrote.

Read more here…

2-year-old in hospital after Jaguar sportscar overturns in Tanglin

SINGAPORE: A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital this morning (16 Mar) after a Jaguar sportscar overturned when it collided into another car, in the Tanglin area. The accident took place at the junction of Taman Serasi and Cluny Road around 9am. According to eyewitnesses, the silver-white Jaguar sports utility vehicle crashed into another car and overturned completely, with all four wheels suspended in the air. Read more here…

‘$8 for this plate of mediorce food. Omg!’ — Shocked customer warns others

SINGAPORE: A chai peng stall customer took to social media to warn others about the high price of a meal he had recently, appearing to feel that he had paid too much for food that wasn’t even that good.

Facebook user Tan Boon Keng wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Wednesday (Mar 15), “Just like to warn patrons of the exorbitant prices that this chai peng stall at Food Junction @ Rivervale mall (Sengkang) charges. $8 for this plate of mediocre food. Omg!”

Read more here…

Clementi residents say ceilings are leaking and mouldy after roof works, attempts to reach PAP MP remain fruitless

SINGAPORE: Residents living at the top level of an HDB flat in Clementi allegedly suffer from leaking and mouldy ceilings after the authorities completed roof works at the block, but their attempts to seek assistance from their Member of Parliament (MP) have allegedly gone nowhere. The resident’s plight came to light after the opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) conducted house visits at the block on Thursday (16 Mar). Residents living on the highest floor – the fourth storey – of Block 328 Clementi Ave 2 told the party that repair works done to the roof of the block caused damage to the internal structures of their units. Read more here…

