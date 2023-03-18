2-year-old in hospital after Jaguar sportscar overturns in Tanglin

SINGAPORE: A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital this morning (16 Mar) after a Jaguar sportscar overturned when it collided into another car, in the Tanglin area.

The accident took place at the junction of Taman Serasi and Cluny Road around 9am. According to eyewitnesses, the silver-white Jaguar sports utility vehicle crashed into another car and overturned completely, with all four wheels suspended in the air.

Emergency services descended upon the scene to offer assistance and conveyed a 2-year-old girl to KK KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The child was conscious when she was sent to the hospital.

Photos of the shock incident are circulating online and show the overturned car near a traffic light crossing. Officers can be seen diverting traffic from the scene of the accident.

The police said that a 32-year-old male driver is assisting in ongoing police investigations.

