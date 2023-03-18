Tay Ying talks about her supernatural encounter while filming new drama series, Silent Walls

SINGAPORE: Tay Ying spoke about her supernatural experiences while filming the new drama series, Silent Walls. She shared that while she was driving towards the set – an old house on Seah Im Road, the actress saw something or someone in the window of an abandoned house.

Tay Ying said to local media, 8days: “I was still in the car when I caught sight of it in one of the windows of the bigger house. I thought I was mistaken so I looked three times — a white figure with long hair, it was just standing there with its hair floating.”

Later on, a casting staff member also mentioned that during her shoot, they saw a white figure behind her on the camera monitor. During that time, Tay Ying did not tell anyone about these scary experiences on set for they still had a few days left to shoot on location. However, the heaviness of her character made her cry for an hour once she returned home after shooting.

In the show, she plays the character of Wu Tianli, the mistress of the old and mysterious house in 1938.

Silent Walls is about a house which was occupied by four families through the years – 1938, 1963, 1988, and 2023. Throughout each time frame, tragedy strikes and one family member from each generation dies.

Due to these paranormal incidents, Tay Ying’s dad, veteran actor Zheng Geping, called a priest to cleanse and pray for his daughter.

The actress told 8days: “My dad contacted his friend who is a ‘master’ who gave me a candle and amulet. I had to burn it and pour water on myself, and all that… After that, I felt okay. It’s hard to explain.”

“I still think it might have been psychological, but I know what I felt,” the actress remarked as she reflected on what had happened.

Silent Walls is now available to watch on meWATCH for free every weeknight at 9pm.

