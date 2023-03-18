Clementi residents say ceilings are leaking and mouldy after roof works, attempts to reach PAP MP remain fruitless

SINGAPORE: Residents living at the top level of an HDB flat in Clementi allegedly suffer from leaking and mouldy ceilings after the authorities completed roof works at the block, but their attempts to seek assistance from their Member of Parliament (MP) have allegedly gone nowhere.

The resident’s plight came to light after the opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) conducted house visits at the block on Thursday (16 Mar). Residents living on the highest floor – the fourth storey – of Block 328 Clementi Ave 2 told the party that repair works done to the roof of the block caused damage to the internal structures of their units.

RDU said on Facebook yesterday (17 Mar) that the walls of the flat indeed appeared to be mouldy while water seeped from the crack-ridden ceilings. RDU said that the residents tried to seek their MP Tan Wu Meng’s assistance to resolve the issue, but their attempts were fruitless.

The party said that the authorities told the residents to pay for the damages from their own pockets as internal damages are “not covered” by the town council. But the residents are disgruntled by this as the cracks, water seepage and mould apparently only appeared after the roof works were done.

RDU has promised to escalate the matter to the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and the Jurong-Clementi Town Council.

The party, which contested Jurong GRC in its maiden run at the general elections in 2020, added: “It was quite clear to Team RDU which visited Clementi in Jurong GRC last night that the people of our country are under severe stress and need leaders who will listen to them, and where possible, do all they can to relieve their burdens a little.”

