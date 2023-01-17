Stories you might’ve missed, Jan 17

Woman says her boyfriend refuses to go on holiday with her because of financial issues, but then he goes with his sister instead

SINGAPORE — A woman who wanted to travel with her boyfriend for over two years found out that while she was on holiday, he went on a trip with his sister instead. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the girlfriend wrote that her boyfriend of three years had refused to go on trips with her because "he runs an e-commerce business and there is not enough realised profits to pay for a holiday". She added that when she was on a holiday last year, he suddenly announced to her that he was travelling with his sister for a week.

McDonald’s staff tells customer ‘4-piece (nugget) cannot take curry sauce’ — Customer asks “Isn’t the sauce meant for nuggets?”

SINGAPORE — "Correct me if I'm wrong, but all nuggets can get one free tub of sauce, right?" asked a customer in a recent TikToker video, writing that she was "genuinely confused" due to the encounter.

When Ms Sonia, who goes by nearbykoala on the platform, asked for curry sauce with an order of four pieces of nuggets, to her surprise, she was denied. She had been at Parklane Shopping Mall at Dhoby Ghaut and had asked for the sauce, but she was told she “cannot take curry sauce.”

Read more here…

Woman says she’s suspicious after her husband hid & deleted messages he had with his female colleague

SINGAPORE — A woman who had been married for seven years took to social media asking others for advice after she found suspicious texts on her husband's phone. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman who was in her early 30s, said she felt she had a loving relationship with her husband and felt very blessed and happy to have him.

PAP MP Denise Phua gives mic to WP Chief Pritam Singh to extend his Pongal well-wishes to attendees at Little India

SINGAPORE — With the multicultural nature of Singapore, it's not unusual for many holidays and festivals to be celebrated throughout the year, often one after another. Some communities celebrated Pongal, a Hindu harvest festival marked by Tamils in India and Sri Lanka, on Sunday (Jan 15).

When Workers’ Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh passed by Serangoon Road with his wife and daughters on Sunday night on their way to get a meal, Ms Denise Phua (PAP), who’s been the Member of Parliament representing the Kampong Glam division of Jalan Besar GRC since 2015, called him over and had him participate at a Pongal event she was hosting.

Read more here…

Netizen unsure how much angbao to give for CNY, asks ‘How much are you packing into your ANGBAO’s for 2023?’

SINGAPORE — With Chinese New Year just around the corner, the age-old question of how much angbao to give has sprung up again. On r/askSingapore, one Reddit user asked outright, "How much are you packing into your ANGBAO's for 2023?" The post owner continued, "I'm thinking $10 for smallest denominations, which is maybe 80% of all my angbaos. I have less than 10 pc $20 and fewer than 5pc $50 for super close family and friends. 'Giant' (to me) angbaos above $100 only 3 of them (elderly parents). Not sure if i'm cheap or generous. I think i'm average but can't be sure."

